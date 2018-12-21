×
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United may line up

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.14K   //    21 Dec 2018, 23:18 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as Manchester United’s boss after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho came as a surprise to many across the globe.

With a new manager comes new ideas, a new playing style and most likely a new formation for the team.

Jose Mourinho adopted a pragmatic style of play with Manchester United and that’s the reason he lost the support of the fans and the board as well.

Solskjaer played for Sir Alex Ferguson for the better part of his career and was even appointed the academy coach at some point. He knows well what is expected of any United teams that he sends out in every game.

More than just the win, the Manchester United fans will expect a new and exciting style of play from Ole Gunnar’s team. They expect a team that comes out attacking from the first to the final whistle as they were used to under Sir Alex.

The Norwegian during his spells at Modle and Cardiff, he often deployed a 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1 formation. It is not expected that he will change that playing pattern as Manchester United boss.

Though, one of the reasons that led to Mourinho’s stint being such a failure was because Paul Pogba, Manchester United’s biggest investment, simply failed to shine as part of a two-man midfield.

Ole Gunnar will need to twitch his midfield a little to make sure that he gets the best out of the team.

As such, Manchester United may end up playing a 4-1-4-1 formation that can change to a 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 at any point of the game.

Let’s try to break the way Manchester United are expected to be lining up and their distinct roles.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

If there’s one position that Manchester United currently don’t have a problem with is in the goalkeeping department.

David De Gea is undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment and barring any kind of injury, he’s expected to start every game for Manchester United.

Fetching more content...
