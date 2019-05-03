How one mistake caused a slump in form for Manchester United

Manchester United is unlikely to make it to the top 4 this season

After Manchester United's loss to Liverpool in December last year, Jose Mourinho was sacked and former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed the interim manager. At that time, United were not in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and they were not expected to get any closer as the season progressed.

However, under the newly-appointed manager, Manchester United found form as they made a run to the top four in the league and beat PSG in the Champions League.

However, it was not to be as the team has been disappointing since then. They have fallen behind in the race in the Premier League and have crashed out of the Champions League too.

The major reason for this turn of events could be the mistake committed by the club in the month of January. Ahead of the winter transfer window, it was expected that the club would make signings to provide reinforcements.

However, after the current set of players showed good form under the new manager, the club did not make follow up on the transfers.

Later, as injuries started to crop up, Manchester United had to field a squad comprising youngsters in important games. Once the experienced players came back from injury, they failed to perform well, which has put Manchester United in this situation.

If the club had made at least one or two signings in January, the case could have been different.

With Champions League football unlikely to happen next season, the upcoming transfer window will also be difficult. With a few signings at the start of the year, this burden on the transfer window in the summer could have also been reduced.

Manchester United should have made a few signings in the month of January, which would have made their situation better now.