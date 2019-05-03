×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How one mistake caused a slump in form for Manchester United

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
1.91K   //    03 May 2019, 11:45 IST

Manchester United is unlikely to make it to the top 4 this season
Manchester United is unlikely to make it to the top 4 this season

After Manchester United's loss to Liverpool in December last year, Jose Mourinho was sacked and former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed the interim manager. At that time, United were not in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and they were not expected to get any closer as the season progressed.

However, under the newly-appointed manager, Manchester United found form as they made a run to the top four in the league and beat PSG in the Champions League.

However, it was not to be as the team has been disappointing since then. They have fallen behind in the race in the Premier League and have crashed out of the Champions League too.

The major reason for this turn of events could be the mistake committed by the club in the month of January. Ahead of the winter transfer window, it was expected that the club would make signings to provide reinforcements.

However, after the current set of players showed good form under the new manager, the club did not make follow up on the transfers.

Later, as injuries started to crop up, Manchester United had to field a squad comprising youngsters in important games. Once the experienced players came back from injury, they failed to perform well, which has put Manchester United in this situation.

If the club had made at least one or two signings in January, the case could have been different.

With Champions League football unlikely to happen next season, the upcoming transfer window will also be difficult. With a few signings at the start of the year, this burden on the transfer window in the summer could have also been reduced.

Manchester United should have made a few signings in the month of January, which would have made their situation better now.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Advertisement
Manchester United: 3 reasons for the Red Devils' downfall this season
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why Mourinho’s tenure at Manchester United wasn’t a complete failure
RELATED STORY
4 suspected "Japanese knotweeds" in the Manchester United dressing room
RELATED STORY
How Jose Mourinho may have been right about Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: How Manchester United should lineup against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Manchester United Player of the Year: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: One brave change Manchester United should make against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 Key Talking Points
RELATED STORY
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fixed Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us