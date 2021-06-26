How Portugal could line up against Belgium | Euro 2020

European heavyweights Portugal and Belgium square off at Euro 2020 in one of the most high-profile matches in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez will be a happy man now that all his top players have regained fitness. Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard returned to the starting lineup in their final group game against Finland. They have Romelu Lukaku in great form as well and it will be interesting to see who all will feature in the game against Portugal.

Meanwhile, Portugal manager Fernando Santos has a few selection headaches. Portugal's threat was largely neutralized by Germany but they turned in a good performance against France. Santos did shuffle his pack for the encounter against Les Bleus. He has quite a few decisions to make ahead of the crunch encounter against Belgium.

Portugal face a tough test against Belgium in the Euro 2020 Round of 16

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 12 matches and Portugal will have their work cut out for them. They will need to put their best foot forward if they're to overcome the challenge posed by Kevin De Bruyne and co.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Portugal could line up against Belgium in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash.

Portugal goalkeeper

Portugal v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Rui Patricio made arguably the best save so far at Euro 2020 when he hurled himself to his right to stop a Paul Pogba curler that was headed for the top corner. Patricio has been solid for Portugal so far. He pulled off brilliant saves against Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe as well.

Though he conceded four goals against Germany, there wasn't much Patricio could have done about it as it was largely down to Portugal's flaws in defence. The Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup.

Portugal defenders

Pepe has done a decent job so far at Euro 2020

Nelson Semedo had to be taken off in the game against France but he is back in training and is expected to start ahead of Diogo Dalot. Portugal have missed Joao Cancelo dearly with the Manchester City man missing out after testing positive for Covid-19,.

Ruben Dias and Pepe have a lot to prove after conceding six goals across three matches in the group stage of Euro 2020. Dias has struggled while veteran Pepe has done a decent job in games against Hungary and France. The centre-back duo will be up against yet another excellent attacking unit and Santos will be hoping that they can step up to the challenge.

Raphael Guerreiro turned in a good performance against France and he is expected to start at left-back.

