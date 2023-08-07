How Rasmus Hojlund can elevate Manchester United's attack

In a much-anticipated transfer, Manchester United have secured the services of Rasmus Hojlund in move worth around £72 million. A transfer to one of the world's most iconic clubs has set the stage for the next chapter in the young Dane's burgeoning career.

In Erik ten Hag's inaugural season at Manchester United, the team achieved notable success, securing a third-place finish in the league and securing a Champions League spot. They also won the Carabao Cup while narrowly missing out on FA Cup glory, finishing as runners-up. Despite these accomplishments, Ten Hag was well aware of the challenges plaguing the team's frontline.

During the Premier League campaign, Manchester United's goal-scoring performance was lackluster, managing only 58 goals, placing them joint-seventh in the league. Marcus Rashford stood out as a standout forward scoring 17 goals, while the rest of the attacking line-up struggled to make a significant impact.

Anthony Martial had frequent injuries, Antony had a mixed debut season, and Jadon Sancho gave underwhelming performances last time out. This highlighted the need for Erik ten Hag to focus on resolving these frontline issues ahead of the upcoming season. Below, we will see what Rasmus Hojlund is all about and what he can bring to United's current subpar attack.

Rasmus Hojlund's career so far

Rasmus Hojlund made a move to Austrian Bundesliga club Sturm Graz from Danish club FC Copenhagen in January 2022, with the transfer reportedly amounting to €1.95 million. After impressing in Austria scoring 12 goals in 21 games across competitions, Atalanta signed him in a deal worth a reported €20 million.

It was last season at Atalanta that he truly caught the footballing world's attention. At the start of the season, Rasmus Hojlund found himself on the sidelines, often serving as a substitute. However, due to the poor form and injuries of the regular starter, Duván Zapata, Hojlund seized the opportunity to make his mark in the squad.

As the season progressed, he showcased his potential, earning a spot in the starting lineup. In January 2023, his performances reached a new level of brilliance as he netted an impressive four goals in four consecutive games, leaving fans and scouts in awe of his talent. His total tally was 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta.

He also scored a brilliant Euro 2024 Qualifiers with Denmark where he also scored a hat-trick against Finland and a brace against Kazakhstan.

Strengths and Playing Style

Rasmus Hojlund possesses an impressive skillset

Hojlund possesses an impressive array of qualities that make him a formidable force on the pitch. His speed, agility, and precision in front of the goal are key attributes that make him a deadly striker. Along with having a keen eye for a goal, he also possesses an innate ability to find space in the most congested defenses.

Hojlund's technique and composure in high-pressure situations are those of a seasoned professional, belying his young age. He also possesses the ability to score with both feet although he's predominantly left-footed. Standing at 1.91 m (6 ft 3 inches), his physicality and power will come in handy in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag has emphasized that he wants his team to be very good in transitions. Hojlund's speed and the ability to outrun defenders with ease would excite Ten Hag as United are a team difficult to stop when they are counter-attacking. As seen in GiveMeSport, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini said the below:

"He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard."

Hojlund has shown his ability in holding onto the ball and when needed dribbling past defenders. Statistically, he has decent numbers – his 6.42 touches per 90 minutes in the attacking third is quite impressive. He averaged 1.9 shots per game. His 8.40 received progressive passes back this up, and place him in the top five percent of centre-forwards.

Should United fans expect a lot from Rasmus Hojlund this season?

Despite Rasmus Hojlund's evident raw talent and potential for success, it is essential for fans to temper their expectations. History has shown that numerous gifted players have arrived in the Premier League only to face disappointing periods. At 20 years old, Rasmus Hojlund is still a work in progress and not a finished product.

Representing Manchester United comes with immense pressure and high expectations, and he is undoubtedly cognizant of the challenges he will encounter. United supporters can only wish that he fulfills his potential and becomes an invaluable asset to the squad, playing a pivotal role in the team's future successes.

