How Real Madrid should line up against Liverpool

Which Madrid players should make the cut to face Liverpool in the final

Akash Mishra CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 15:38 IST 7.95K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Liverpool

As the countdown to Champions league final enters the 72 hour mark, the excitement among both sets of fans is palpable. While the holders Real Madrid are considered to be favourites for the tie, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have enjoyed an astounding run of form in the second half of the season.

Add to it the unpredictable nature of both the teams, and you get a mouth-watering game right there. As for Real Madrid, here is the best line up which could give The Reds a run for their money.

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

A seemingly tough game awaits.

Whilst Madrid have reached a third consecutive Champions league final, Keylor Navas has endured a tough season between the sticks. Although he has had to pick the ball 15 times from the back of his net, he is still one of the best goalkeepers plying their trade across the world and on his day, can be impenetrable.

He is blessed with tremendous reflexes, remains utterly calm in one-one situations and has shown a great tendency to be the clutch in pressure situations. While the naysayers might point out that he conceded 6 goals against Juventus and Bayern in the quarters and semis respectively, the fact that he made some heroic saves at crucial times cannot be underestimated.

While facing the heavy metal of Klopp's Liverpool, it is almost certain that Navas will be the busiest man on the pitch. There have been talks of goalkeepers like David de Gea, Thibaut Courtoius donning the No.1 jersey for Madrid, but Navas has remained unperturbed in these turbulent times and has been a saviour for his team on countless occasions. Zidane will be hoping that his protege will bring out his best game, because that, and some more will be required to beat the Reds.