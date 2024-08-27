"How’s Ronaldo meant to compete against this", "Literally building a super-team" - Al-Nassr fans react as rivals Al-Hilal sign superstar

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr have reacted to news that their rivals Al-Hilal signing Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo. The 30-year-old defender has completed a move from reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City for a reported €25 million.

The defender joins the Saudi Pro League after an impressive career in Europe that saw him represent Benfica, Valencia, Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona. Cancelo arrives to strengthen a team that won the league last season at a canter despite Ronaldo breaking the goal-scoring record for Al-Nassr.

Taking to social media after the defender's signing was announced, fans shared their opinions on the news, with one posting:

"Yeah Ronaldo is never winning any trophy in Saudi anymore."

Another fan wrote:

"They are literally building a super-team."

Another fan posted:

"ahhhhhhhh! ronaldo should leave saudi arabia and maybe go to qatar. al hilal are seriously not joking!"

Another fan wrote:

"Building a super team just to beat a 40 year old is crazy."

A despondent Ronaldo fan posted:

"How’s Ronaldo meant to compete against this super team ffs."

"Ronaldo can’t compete," a fan wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will hope they can dethrone the reigning Saudi Pro League champions this season, despite their stacked squad.

Al-Hilal boss keen to retain title despite Al-Nassr pressure

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus is bullish about his team's chances of defending all their domestic titles in the new season of the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal indomitable last season, claiming every domestic title available despite Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr applying pressure on them all season.

Speaking in a press conference, the Portuguese tactician said (via ysscores.com):

“Last season we achieved all the local championships despite the absence of Neymar, the most important player on the team, and this is evidence that we depend on all the players, and we came to Abha with the full list in order to participate in the matches, and today’s training will allow us to determine the list.”

“Our responsibility has become greater in the new season and we will defend all the championships that we achieved last season."

Al-Hilal have already started delivering on Jorge Jesus' promise, having started the season with a 4-1 win against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup final.

