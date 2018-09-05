Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

How Schalke could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their best players

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.96K   //    05 Sep 2018, 08:32 IST

<p>
Ivan Rakitic and Manuel Neuer

The seven-times German Championship winners, FC Schalke 04 is one of the most followed football teams in Germany grooming some of the biggest talents in football during the last few years.

However, the Royal Blues haven't won the league title since 1958 which makes it hard for them to keep hold of their best talents. Last season's Bundesliga runners-up have started the new season on a sour note too, losing their first two games.

Mesut Ozil, Manuel Neuer, Julian Draxler were all fan favourites at Arena AufSchalke (Veltins Arena) before making their names elsewhere. Nevertheless, they still have a decent squad and could have proven to be a serious threat to Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance if they had managed to keep all their star players at the club.

Here's the Schalke XI if they had their best players.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer

Barcelona v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League
Manuel Neuer

Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, Manuel Neuer came through the ranks of FC Schalke's youth academy and is one of the four players from the Knappenschmiede who won the FIFA World Cup 2014.

He joined FC Schalke at the age of five and made his league debut for the club during the 2006-2007 season. Neuer made 156 Bundesliga appearances for the Royal Blues and led the team to its first Champions League semi-final appearance in 2011. He also won the DFB Pokal 2011 with the Miners.

The German international joined Bayern Munich in 2011 on a free transfer and is now an essential part of the Bavarians. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2013 including six Bundesliga winners' medals to add to his impressive trophy cabinet.

The 32-year-old won four IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper awards between 2013 and 2016 and was also voted third for the Ballon d'Or 2014 award.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Schalke 04 Football Mesut Ozil Manuel Neuer Bundesliga Teams
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
5 unlikely football pairings: 10 players you didn't know...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2016/17: 5 greatest moments in German League...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
How Monaco could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their...
RELATED STORY
Omar Mascarell- The player, his time at Real and his move...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 free agents who are still without a club
RELATED STORY
All about PSG's new sensational youth signing - Thilo Kehrer
RELATED STORY
5 German Legends who have graced the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Amine Harit and the ultimate game of Charades
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 3
15 Sep BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Sep BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
15 Sep RB- HAN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hannover 96
15 Sep MAI AUG 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
15 Sep WOL HER 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
15 Sep FOR HOF 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
15 Sep BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
16 Sep WER NUR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg
16 Sep FRE STU 09:30 PM Freiburg vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us