How Would Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Fit In At Manchester United?

Bradley Owen FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 09 Jul 2018, 18:39 IST

Is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on his way to Manchester United?

When it comes to midfield options, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is undoubtedly the hottest property in Europe this summer. In what looks set to be the Manchester United transfer saga of the summer let's take a look at exactly how Savic could fit in at Old Trafford.

He signed for Lazio in 2015 from Belgian club Genk and has since made a name as a modern day attacking midfielder. Savic contributed 14 goals and 6 assists in 48 appearances for Lazio last season, impressive numbers for a 23-year-old.

The midfielder proves an interesting option for United in this summer's transfer market. His international, and very successful, partnership with Nemanja Matic is sure to have sat at the forefront of Jose Mourinho's mind before handing over his transfer wishlist to Ed Woodward.

Nicknamed 'The Sergeant' at Lazio, the powerful Savic would certainly be a welcome signing for any club this summer, but the question remains: How would he fit in at potential suitors United?

With a number of midfielders, including new signing Fred, fighting it out for a place in Mourinho's favoured three-man midfield next season it looks unlikely the Serb would find a place.

It is unlikely Savic would replace international teammate Matic as his defensive qualities and intelligence are what Mourinho values most in a solid midfield, labelling Matic a genius on multiple occasions.

The second spot would likely be taken up by box-to-box midfielder Fred as he showcases aggression, energy, and creativity in midfield - something United sorely missed last season, turning out a series of lacklustre performances that left United fans bemoaning the distinct lack of flair since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

Will Savic compete with Pogba for a spot in United's midfield?

That leaves us with the third spot and Paul Pogba. In recent times it has been suggested Mourinho and Pogba's relationship has been strained, with Mourinho leaving Pogba out of his starting lineup on multiple occasions last season.

This prompted talk of a summer exit for the Frenchman and, although Pogba has not fuelled any transfer speculation himself, he has stopped short of committing his future to United. Pogba's exit, however dreaded by United fans, could prove to be the catalyst needed to bring Savic to United.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a Manchester United exit

One thing to consider, though, is that while Savic has proven himself in Serie A, the Italian league is nothing compared to the fast pace and physicality the Premier League has in abundance. Many talented players have come from aboard and not been able to adapt to the high demands of the English, a prime example being Angle Di Maria.

So as stellar as Savic looks on paper, bringing him to United could prove to be risky rather than just giving the steadily improving Pogba a chance to take next season by the scruff of the neck.

Savic and Pogba are of the same mould, both are strong, attacking, tactically gifted midfielders, which is just what Mourinho values. But if Pogba remains at United it is unlikely Mourinho would be willing to splash out over £80 million on somebody to warm the bench.

What about the rest of United's midfielders?

What happens to Marouane Fellaini if Savic also arrives?

Furthermore, if Mourinho decided to throw caution to the wind and sanction the purchase of Savic, one starts to wonder where that will leave the future of Ander Herera, Juan Mata, and Marouane Fellaini.

While Fellaini, who has recently signed a new contract, is surely aware he will not be first-choice next season, the substantially more talented Mata and Herera wouldn't be impressed by the purchase of Savic, virtually relegating them to the bench next season.

This summer is sure to be a big one with a lot of pressure on United next season. It is clear that the only way for Savic to fit into the United team is if Pogba leaves.

So the questions remain: Will Mourinho keep faith with the Frenchman? Or will he look to the emerging Savic?