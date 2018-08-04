How Shaqiri could prove to be the surprise ace up Klopp’s sleeve at Liverpool

Maya Mahadevan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Editor's Pick 3.38K // 04 Aug 2018, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sweden v Switzerland: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Xherdan Shaqiri was signed by Liverpool in mid-July – an arrival that went significantly under the radar, as he was easily upstaged by fellow summer incomings in Fabinho and Naby Keita. In the former, a specialist defensive midfielder – and a Brazilian compatriot for Roberto Firmino – was being brought in while in the latter’s case, the Guinean’s move has been eagerly looked forward to and analyzed high-and-dry on Merseyside.

Even the speculation surrounding deals for Alisson Becker and Nabil Fekir seemed to have made more headlines than the Reds signing the Swiss international.

It is not that fans were unhappy with the former Stoke City player being inducted into the Reds squad, far from it. That he came from a relegated Potters squad most certainly had nothing to do with it, especially after the transfer success of Andy Robertson who arrived last summer from then-relegated Hull City.

However, most fans and pundits only saw the Reds' new number 23 as a cushion in midfield – someone who added to squad depth - and probably filled in for Mo Salah on the right wing during cup games or fixtures that weren’t of too much significance.

Another aspect is also the reasonable transfer fee; record-breaking amounts were shelled out successively for Keita, Fabinho and then Alisson. The Reds bought Shaqiri for £13m upon triggering his release clause, which can only be termed as a bargain, given the context and setting.

While we fully comprehend that preseason is not the yardstick to judge any player by, Shaqiri’s integration into the Liverpool squad since he joined them in the US has been seamless. Add to that scoring a screamer of a bicycle kick on debut and providing a sumptuous assist for Daniel Sturridge – all against Manchester United – and you finally have people sitting up and taking notice.

We take a look at how he could fit in at Liverpool – not as just a backup – and give Jurgen Klopp more freedom to play around with his options on the attacking front.

Right wing

Shaqiri’s preferred position is that of a right winger, one in which he has featured most amount of times. Playing him on that particular flank would also mean no alteration to Klopp’s preferred 4-3-3 formation would be required.

While Firmino has a tendency to drop deep into midfield and create chances for teammates, Sadio Mane and Salah can sometimes be seen exchanging flanks depending on the opponent’s style of play. The new import from Stoke could come in very handy in such scenarios; his ability to play with both feet would be the perfect reason for including him as part of the front three.

The fluidity, and exchange of passes and positioning that goes on up front would be natural habitat for someone of Shaqiri’s experience and calibre. He has already demonstrated his efficacy and fluency in that role for the national team and also at club level.

There is also the prospect of squad rotation (without loss of quality) if one of Salah/Mane play on the right wing – as the Senegalese did during 2016/17 – with Shaqiri taking up the vacant flank on the left. None of these options disrupt or change the current formation or style of Liverpool’s play, only complement and enhance it.

Attacking midfield

Despite Shaqiri’s first-choice being playing on the wing, there is the small problem of overtaking the Premier League and Reds' top scorer Salah in the pecking order for said position. On the occasions that the Swiss international does manage to get in there, he is likely to be compared to his Egyptian teammate’s output and effect – which arguably, he may or may not match.

Does this mean he is perennially left to warm the bench or hope for a slump in form of one of the Reds wingers?

Not necessarily, especially given how he has taken like a fish to water at the club. Once again, the caveat of preseason excluded, Shaqiri’s understanding with Daniel Sturridge and Ben Woodburn seemed inherent and almost telepathic.

He has played as a central attacking midfielder – or a traditional #10 – during his earlier days, which enables him to visualize and create options and also space for others to exploit.

This could see Liverpool play in a variety of formations:

(i) 4-2-3-1: One of Fabinho/Henderson alongside Keita deepest in midfield, with Salah/Mane on the wings and Shaqiri playing just behind Firmino centrally; high probability of playing in this setup

(ii) 4-3-1-2: Fabinho-Henderson-Keita in a midfield three with Shaqiri as the #10 behind Firmino and one of Salah/Sturridge); moderate-low probability of Klopp using this setup

(iii) 4-4-2: Fabinho at the base, Mane and Keita on either side, Mo at the head of the diamond; Shaqiri playing off Firmino or Sturridge); lowest probability of employing this style

Strategy, optionality and creativity

While providing Klopp with an option to play him across multiple positions, he also brings in the ability to tweak the setup without too much change in style. Needless to say, he adds squad depth and not just in terms of making up the numbers but as a potential game-changer.

On the wings or as a central option in advanced midfield, the Reds number 23 brings in quality and technique of his own. His mastery of set pieces is renowned as is his pace; it is the strength, the physicality that he brings in that is unique of sorts.

While Mane and Salah are no pushovers, Shaqiri brings in a certain level of robustness in attack not commonly seen among the Reds during recent times. In fact, aside of Keita and Firmino, not many have that directness or ability to ‘give it back’ or withstand continued tenacity.

His ability to make runs in behind and draw/hold-off defenders have been a part and parcel during his outings at Stoke. The goals and assist tally for the Swiss last season points to him accounting for 42% of the Potters’ goals, no mean feat!

This means he adds a toughness quotient without compromising on the creativity aspect – a balance which Liverpool and Klopp have struggled to strike, owing to the (enforced) absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and (departure of) Philippe Coutinho.

The verdict

Shaqiri’s success or failure as a transfer will be defined and judged on the basis of his performances and contribution to Liverpool during the course of the season, as it should be. At this stage though, it is essential to reiterate that what he brings to the team is more than just squad depth or simply being a backup for Salah.

By fitting in quickly, Shaqiri presents Klopp with a positive selection dilemma, a challenge which the German is undoubtedly likely to relish.

The former Basel player also provides scope for tactical and formation changes alongside an effective set-piece taker, a creative mind and a strong body - all packaged into one 26-year-old.

Liverpool’s interest in Nabil Fekir and Christian Pulisic (for much longer) has been clear this summer, but a stocky import from Stoke has suddenly provided Klopp cause for added optimism and faith by letting his feet do the talking (albeit behind the scenes).

Now, it is up to him to deliver on those promises and potential with the manager and teammates’ help once the season gets underway next weekend.