Premier League 2018/19: How should Manchester United Line-Up

07 Sep 2018

Manchester United: Which is the lineup that suits Mourinho the most?

There is no doubt that Manchester United have endured a less than ideal start to the season. However, all is not lost yet. They are still only four games into the new season and as much as the season has not been going as expected by the fans, the team still has time to change course.

Jose Mourinho has been known to be a manager who thrives when he has settled on a first eleven from his previous teams. That's why it usually takes him around one season to settle and bring in his guys and start winning the season after. At United, it hasn't gone as expected as he has taken more time to settle on his starting eleven. In fact, it is public knowledge that Manchester United under Mourinho does not have a settled starting eleven. It is only two or three players which one can predict to start most of the matches in a season.

When the season began, Mourinho said that he expects the season to be a tough one and by the look of things, he has been proven right. One can argue that the board didn't back Mourinho during the just concluded summer transfer window, however, the Portuguese has been backed adequately throughout his tenure but the results have been below than what was expected.

Manchester United have made heavy investments in almost every area of this team but still, the manager can't settle on a preferred eleven to bring about the consistency he craves. It is now time for him to work with the players at his disposal on the training pitch and avoid the off-field drama which has surrounded the club due to their slow start to the season.

Looking at what Mourinho has at his disposal at the moment, the Manchester United team is decent enough to mount a chase on the premier league title. They have retained the services of most of the players who helped them to second place last season. You can argue that other teams have strengthened but, United have an advantaged having gelled.

Here's how Manchester United should line up from now on-

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

David De Gea

If there is one position that United currently don't have a problem, it is the goalkeeping department. They have in their ranks one of the best if not the best goalkeeper in the world. Some would argue he's the only world class player currently at Manchester United. A solid and reliable keeper when called upon and has saved United numerous points over the past few seasons. David De Gea alone guarantees Manchester United up to 10- 20 points even before the season begins.

