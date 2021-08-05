3 traits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has similar to Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson

It's fair to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the best Man United manager since Sir Alex, both in terms of improvement and in terms of man-management. He took a squad that had really struggled under Moyes, Mourinho and Van Gaal and transformed it into a potential title-winning side, all whilst maintaining a harmony that his predecessors had failed to achieve.

Along with his impressive football acumen, Solskjaer also has three huge similarities to Sir Alex Ferguson. Without further ado, let's get into them.

#3 Solskjaer understands 'the United way'

This is something that Moyes, Mourinho and Van Gaal did not understand, with their style of play being anathema to what is expected at United. It helps that Solskjaer used to play under Sir Alex and he has certainly absorbed more than a few lessons from his former boss.

The club's tradition is to play an attractive brand of attacking football from the era of Sir Matt Busby to Sir Alex himself. Solskjaer played in a side of exactly that ilk under Sir Alex, dovetailing nicely with Scholes, Giggs, Rooney and Ronaldo to blow teams away. Solskjaer's instinct as a manager is definitely to attack using pacy, direct wingers to move the ball quickly (Sancho and Rashford) alongside a mobile center forward.

Whilst not quite on the level of Sir Alex's teams yet, United are a lot closer to that ideal under Solskjaer. In the Premier League, Sir Alex's sides scored an average of just over two goals a game (1627 in 810 games) whereas under Solskjaer the Red Devils have scored around 1.9 goals a game. This certainly shows the current United side have the firepower to almost match Sir Alex's teams.

#2 A never say die attitude

United under Fergie were well known for grounding the opposition into submission and scoring several late goals in injury time, which eventually became known as 'Fergie Time.' They also built up a reputation of coming from behind to win games.

The current United side might not have such a penchant for late drama, but they definitely share the same ability as their predecessors to come from behind, perhaps even more so. They came from behind to win a staggering 9 times in the league last season, all away from home. The power of their recovery is remarkable and Solskjaer seems to have instilled the same never-say-die attitude into his players that Sir Alex did.

Manchester United recovered 28 points from losing positions last season in the Premier League, the second-highest in the club's history. The only United side to recover more points from behind was Sir Alex's final side in 2012-13 with 29 points. The most ever was Newcastle with 30.

#1 Excellent man-management skills

Such was Sir Alex's influence, it's often said that some United teams under Fergie only won the title because of his presence. He took average players and made them perform to the maximum of their ability. John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher, Chris Smalling and Tom Cleverley all won Premier League titles with United, but it is questionable whether they would have won it with any other team.

Simply put, Fergie was the difference. Obviously, Solskjaer does not have quite the same level of influence Sir Alex did but he definitely knows how to keep a squad happy, especially the current United side which is heaving with huge egos. Paul Pogba has mostly been placated and the atmosphere at the club seems a lot more serene than under previous managers.

Solskjaer has also improved players significantly since his arrival, including Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford whilst being responsible for introducing emerging young talent in Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams. Solskjaer's win percentage as United boss is a shade over 56% (85/151) whereas Sir Alex's was 59% though he managed 1500 games for United. Again, this shows that Solskjaer is not at Sir Alex's level, but he's not that far away either.

So there's certainly more than a few similarities between Sir Alex and Solskjaer though one glaring difference is the huge pile of silverware which the Scot won whilst Solskjaer still hasn't won a trophy. If Ole can finally pick up a trophy next season, the comparisons between him and his legendary former boss will only continue to grow.

