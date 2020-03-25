How the top 3 leagues in Europe looked 20 years ago

How did the English, Spanish, and Italian leagues in Europe look 20 years ago as compared to today?

A time when Manchester City were struggling in the second tier and Spain and Italy saw new champions crowned.

Manchester United were at top of the Premier League 20 years ago

With all football matches suspended for the near future, this seems to be an opportune time to look back at how football has evolved over the last two decades. During the 1999-2000 season, current English champions Manchester City were languishing in the second division whereas most of the Chelsea supporters had never heard of Roman Abramovich.

The world record transfer fee was €32 million that Internazionale had paid Lazio for Christian Vieri, which prompted a Vatican newspaper to print that the transfer was 'An offence against poor people'. Considering that Manchester City paid double that fee for buying Rodri last year and that Neymar cost Paris Saint-Germain six times that fee and you get the context of how far the transfer fees have rocketed.

This article takes a look at the top three leagues in the world and how they played out 20 years ago.

#1 English Premier League | Manchester United dominates

Manchester United won the league title in 1999-00

The English Premier League (EPL) had not yet distanced itself from La Liga and the Serie A as the undisputed leader in exorbitant wages when the 1999-00 season came about. Manchester United had just brought the Champions League home with that famous victory over Bayern Munich the previous season.

United were the undisputed heavyweights of the league and they earned their sixth Premier League title in 99-00 season, finishing a whopping 18 points clear of Arsenal. In an era when only the top 3 qualified for the Champions League, Liverpool would be pipped to third place by Leeds United when the Reds lost to relegation-threatened Bradford City 1-0 on the final day of the season. That result also saw Wimbledon being relegated to the second tier after 14 years in top flight.

The season was also notorious for United's decision to skip the FA Cup to play in the inaugural Club World Cup, which ultimately blew up in their face when they were eliminated in the group stages, losing to Romario's Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and finishing below Mexican club Necaxa on goal difference. A pre-Abramovich Chelsea would win the FA Cup and Leicester City won the League Cup. Current superpower Manchster City weren't even in the Premier League in the 99-00 season.

20 YEARS LATER

Sir Alex Ferguson would continue to manage United for more than a decade, but with his retirement, United lost their position as the premier club in England, not winning the league after 2013. Arsenal also would lose their position in the top two, resigned to finishing outside the top four in recent years.

Leeds United and Bradford City would be relegated in the subsequent seasons, with Leeds sitting top of the seond tier Championship in 2020 where as Bradford City resides in the fourth tier of the English league. Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and sit atop the league standings in 2020, with United currently 37 points behind them.

