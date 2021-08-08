How Tottenham Hotspur could line up after the transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur had a terrible last season, finishing in 7th position, just three points shy of a spot in the Europa League. In fact, the last time Spurs finished below 6th, Harry Kane was still participating in U16 youth tournaments! Will the North London club turn things around and fight for a spot in Europe this coming season? Or will they struggle, stagnate, and fall into mid-table insignificance? That entirely depends on how newly-hired manager Nuno Espirito Santo goes about revamping the squad.

Changes have already been made, with Erik Lamela moving to Sevilla as part of a swap deal that sees young Spaniard Bryan Gil coming to White Hart Lane on a five-year contract.

Rumors suggest Serge Aurier is on the verge of exit from Tottenham, with the Ivorian making it clear that he won't be renewing his contract. His right-back position will likely be filled by Norwich City's 21-year-old Max Aarons, who aided the Canaries in their promotion to the Premier League.

Serbian power forward Dusan Vlahovic is also on Tottenham's radar, with the Spurs manager looking to bring him in for around £50million. While the 21-year-old could become Kane's strike partner, chances are Vlahovic might end up as Kane's replacement if the England captain moves to Manchester City.

If the rumors are to be believed, players like Moussa Sissoko and Davidson Sanchez are likely to leave White Hart Lane before the summer transfer window ends. However, Nuno Santo - and newly appointed Director of Football Fabio Paratici - already seem to have their replacements in mind. Center backs Sven Botman and Cristian Romero are on Tottenham's radar, with Botman winning in the Ligue 1 and Romero winning the Copa America alongside Lionel Messi.

Tottenham are clearly in the market for vibrant, youthful players and Nuno Santo seems intent on finding a balance between youth and experience. Will this be a driving factor in the North London club's return to European football? It's too soon to say. Right now, however, they'll be looking forward to finalizing the remaining deals to bring in their key players before the transfer window closes.

With this in mind, let's take a look at how Tottenham might lineup after the curtains close on the transfer window:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

It's no news that the Lilywhites have decided to buy Italian national Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta to take up the number two goalkeeper spot at the club. Many pundits strongly believe that the 26-year-old was brought in as a long-term replacement for Spurs number one Hugo Lloris.

Lloris - who has been at the club for nearly 10 years - has been linked to Paris Saint Germain in recent weeks. Although the French shot stopper is in the final year of his contract, it is believed that Lloris will extend his time at White Hart Lane.

Trustworthy between the sticks, with over 15 years of goalkeeping experience between his gloves, it is unlikely that the 34-year-old France international will relinquish his first-team duties at Tottenham this season. Gollini may have to look forward to cup runs instead.

