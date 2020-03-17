How Trent Alexander-Arnold is revolutionising the right-back position

Alexander Arnold has become a crucial player over the years for Liverpool.

The academy graduate is revolutionising the role of a right-back whilst becoming the supply line for the front three.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the supply line for the Liverpool attack

Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise to the top of the football world has been nothing short of incredible. The Liverpool born full-back has gone from the academy to becoming the main source of creativity in Jurgen Klopp's side within a space of 3 years, winning the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup in the process.

He is unlike most right-backs who preceded him with his unrivalled ability in the final third. Alexander-Arnold has assisted more goals (12) than any other defender among Europe's top 5 leagues. Only 4 players have assisted more goals than Alexander-Arnold in Europe's top 5 leagues this season with Angel Di Maria, Jadon Sancho, Thomas Muller all ahead of the Liverpool defender's record this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to provide 10+ assists in multiple seasons.



Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first defender in Premier League history to provide 10+ assists in multiple seasons.



Trent Alexander-Arnold: Assist King. 👑 pic.twitter.com/JvGE3It8br — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 24, 2020

This highlights that Alexander-Arnold is fulfilling the role of a modern day right-back better than anybody in the world right now and is perhaps providing the blueprints of what a full-back should be in the modern game. Liverpool have started to replicate the way Alexander-Arnold plays through their academy system with the up and coming Neco Williams.

The Welshman has been handed opportunities to impress in the FA Cup this season where his attacking threat and ability to cross the ball were evident throughout. Although, with Alexander-Arnold still at a young age himself, opportunities may be hard to come by for Williams who has shown similar traits down the Liverpool right with 2 assists in 4 appearances in the FA Cup this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Achievements :



Fifa Club World Cup

Runner up in Champions League Final

Winner of the Champions League

Ballon D’or Nominee

UEFA Super Cup Winner

Golden Boy Runner up 2018

PFA Team of the Year 2018-2019

UEFA Team of the Year

Premier League Winner pic.twitter.com/D9Qmp02lOy — Marcus (@AyyAqeel) February 4, 2020

Alexander-Arnold could go down as one of the best right-backs England and possibly Europe has seen. He is already performing at levels some could only dream of at just 21 years of age. Having already won the Champions League and soon enough, the Premier League, Alexander Arnold is reaching heights that even some legends failed to reach. There is still plenty to come from the young Liverpool full-back who is redefining the role of a full-back in the modern game as well as becoming a serial winner.

#Note: All statistics as of March 16, 2020