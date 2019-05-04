How unlucky is Jurgen Klopp?

The world does not remember a lot of miserable losers, they only remember the spectacular ones. The ones that stand shoulder to shoulder with winners, the ones who roam around the top, but never make it to the top. The ones that finish second, are the only losers that are remembered.

In no fathomable imagination can Jurgen Klopp be called a loser. The German boasts of promoting Mainz 05, very early in his career with his first ever managerial stint. Followed by turning a Borussia Dortmund team, that finished at a lowly 13th in the 2007-08 season, into European powerhouse again, while also winning the Bundesliga crown in successive years.

The credibility of his time at Borrusia Dortmund intensifies, if one takes into account the style of play Jurgen developed with his team and the fact that Dortmund under Klopp is the only team to beat Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title in the past decade.

Klopp earned a name for himself during his time at Dortmund. He was not short of takers around Europe due to his popular heavy metal football and the high offensive pressing, the Gegen press. Using the two, his Dortmund team scored a massive 147 goals in two title-winning campaigns, whilst conceding 47 during the same time.

Klopp has been with Liverpool FC since October of 2015 and has transformed the side into an attractive one. His Liverpool team, like his previous teams, is famous for high octane pressing and free-flowing attacking football. Liverpool, under him, has scored 301 goals in 142 league outings, highlighting how attack-minded the German is.

However, to diminish all the glitz and shine, Klopp is still miles away from a European trophy. Klopp has never been on the winning side in a European final, having played three of them in his 19-year career as a football manager. Twice, his Liverpool team have fallen short at the final step. Once, in the Europa League to Sevilla, and then to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Whereas his Dortmund team was beaten by a Bayern Munich side in the 2013 Champions League final.

His record in the league is also similar, having been the runner up, finishing second twice with Dortmund, while his team is also chasing the rampant Manchester City, with only two games left in the season.

Jurgen has also lost a League cup final with Liverpool, and two DFB-Pokal finals with Dortmund during his time there. All in all, he has a record of 1 win in 7 cup finals his teams have played. His trophy cabinet of 3, dwarfs in front of his counterparts.

Mourinho v. Klopp

Jose Mourinho, into management since 2000, exactly like Klopp, has won a total of 25 major titles, including eight league titles in four different countries and two Champions League titles with two different clubs. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola has already won a massive 25 major trophies in his rather short career of 11 seasons. His Barcelona team is widely regarded as the best football team ever and his Manchester City has broken all possible records in his 3 years at the Ethiad.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Champions League Quarter Final

The lack of trophies is not a factor that takes away from the quality Jurgen Klopp brings to the table, however it stops Jurgen from entering the higher echelons of managerial success. He would not be categorized with the likes of Pep or Mourinho until he wins even half of what the other great managers of his generation have won while fighting each other.

He is indeed spectacular, he stands shoulder to shoulder with winners, roams around the top, which is what works against him. Because due to the lack of trophies won, he will be remembered as the unlucky loser, the almost guy.