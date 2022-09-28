"How well you play" - Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez impressed by Tottenham player's performance on international duty

Manchester United Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez has praised compatriot Cristian Romero for his impressive display for Argentina against Jamaica on Tuesday night (September 27).

Tottenham Hotspur’s Romero was named in Argentina’s starting XI when they squared off against Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena in the United States on Tuesday.

Featuring in his country’s penultimate match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Romero produced a sure-footed performance, helping his team to a 3-0 victory over the Reggae Boyz.

After the win, Romero took to Instagram to share his gratitude for being able to play football alongside a great group of Argentine footballers.

His Instagram post (translated to English) read:

“Closing the last tour in the best way possible Grateful to be part of this great group Tos juntos always 🇦🇷⚔️”

Manchester United centre-back Martinez, who was not included in the starting XI against Jamaica, was one of the first to comment on Romero’s post. He hailed the Tottenham star’s footballing ability, commenting (via HITC):

“How well you play”

His comment also accompanied three ‘exploding heads’ emojis.

Lisandro Martinez has been one of Manchester United’s best players this season

Since his €57.37 million transfer from Ajax in July, Lisandro Martinez has settled in nicely at Old Trafford. He has effortlessly fitted into Erik ten Hag’s system at Manchester United, regularly popping up with impressive performances.

Martinez, who has thus far featured in six Premier League games, has shown plenty of aggression, impressed with his passing range, and charmed fans with his game-reading ability. The former Ajax man has clearly demonstrated his capability to play out from the back, which makes him one of the most useful assets in Ten Hag’s system.

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI Lisandro Martinez was top, doesn’t waste any time on the ball, maximum 2 touches allowed and he’ll fizz one back to his teammate. Once again looked press resistant, top class line breaking passes. 97% accurate passes & completing 65/67 passes. Comfortable Performance. Lisandro Martinez was top, doesn’t waste any time on the ball, maximum 2 touches allowed and he’ll fizz one back to his teammate. Once again looked press resistant, top class line breaking passes. 97% accurate passes & completing 65/67 passes. Comfortable Performance.🇦🇷👏 https://t.co/vKeSrALZjX

For the Red Devils, Martinez has already registered 28 clearances, 38 recoveries, and 11 headed clearances in the Premier League. He has also won 18 duels, came out on top in five aerial battles, and won three 50/50 battles.

Coming to distribution, the Manchester United no. 6 has made 260 passes, averaging 43.33 passes per match. He has also shown a knack for pinging balls from deep, playing 13 accurate long balls in six games.

