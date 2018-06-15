Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

How well Spain fare in the World Cup with Julen Lopetegui’s exit??

Julen's past stint has helped Spain grow leaps and bound but it will be interesting to see how senior players react to the occasion.

Pawan Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 18:30 IST
21

Julen
Julen Lopetegui;s abrupt departure has been a shock for the squad

Exactly two-days before the biggest sporting festival on Earth, the FIFA World Cup kicks off. Julen Lopetegui’s sacking was not less than a bombshell that sent shock waves across the 45 million Spaniards, who were relentlessly waiting for their dream to come true that got shattered in Brazil in 2014.

Julen Lopetegui, head coach of the Spanish football team, who was chosen as the successor of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid a day before had to say goodbye to the Spanish people as the Spanish Football Federation took an immediate decision to release him from international duties. The Spanish Manager cannot be questioned on his training abilities as the country never lost a single international match under his mentor-ship; in fact, they got some great results under him, drawing 6 and winning 14.

Julen Lopetegui’s exit would not be leaving any scare or detriment the team’s spirit as the experienced players like Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Sergio Ramos who remain from the 2008-2012 golden era of Spain which won the European Championships in 2008 and the 2010 World Cup will serve as the backbone of the team.

Despite senior players like Captain Sergio Ramos who fought for Julen to remain in charge for the duration of the World Cup, it is time for the divided Spanish squad to come together and face the Portuguese challenge as a united force on Friday. With one of the strongest squad in the upcoming world cup, this is purely a matter of proving themselves on the biggest stage than crying over the past and collecting sad memories.

With Fernando Hierro, former Spanish Midfielder, taking over as head coach during the World Cup, Spain would be looking at him as the man who as a former champion himself who will have the ability to lead and motivate the team during a tough period.

herro
Fernando Hierro, the ex-defender will lead Spain into the World Cup

Spain has a surplus of capable forwards and midfielders, with Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique leading the defense, David De Gea in goal, Isco, Asensio, and Iniesta in the midfield and Diego Costa, Aspas and Rodrigo as forwards. The team looks balanced. With one of the strongest squads out there and having a favorable draw, Julen Lopetegui’s exit wouldn’t be troubling the squad heavily.

There have been incidents in the past when teams have got struck by greater tragedies but it doesn’t matter how many times teams have fallen because if with every single failure, their determination to rise back up increases, and when they do rise they won’t let themselves down.

FIFA WC 2018 Spain Football Sergio Ramos Andres Iniesta FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA 18
World Cup 2018: 3 ways Spain could line up
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Spain could still win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Are Spain Out Even Before a Ball is Kicked?
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who can help Spain win the trophy
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: The man who almost took over the...
RELATED STORY
Spain's Expected World Cup XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Portugal, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Lopetegui's sack makes sense but is...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
76' EGY URU
0 - 0
 Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us