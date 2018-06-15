How well Spain fare in the World Cup with Julen Lopetegui’s exit??

Julen's past stint has helped Spain grow leaps and bound but it will be interesting to see how senior players react to the occasion.

Julen Lopetegui;s abrupt departure has been a shock for the squad

Exactly two-days before the biggest sporting festival on Earth, the FIFA World Cup kicks off. Julen Lopetegui’s sacking was not less than a bombshell that sent shock waves across the 45 million Spaniards, who were relentlessly waiting for their dream to come true that got shattered in Brazil in 2014.

Julen Lopetegui, head coach of the Spanish football team, who was chosen as the successor of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid a day before had to say goodbye to the Spanish people as the Spanish Football Federation took an immediate decision to release him from international duties. The Spanish Manager cannot be questioned on his training abilities as the country never lost a single international match under his mentor-ship; in fact, they got some great results under him, drawing 6 and winning 14.

Julen Lopetegui’s exit would not be leaving any scare or detriment the team’s spirit as the experienced players like Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Sergio Ramos who remain from the 2008-2012 golden era of Spain which won the European Championships in 2008 and the 2010 World Cup will serve as the backbone of the team.

Despite senior players like Captain Sergio Ramos who fought for Julen to remain in charge for the duration of the World Cup, it is time for the divided Spanish squad to come together and face the Portuguese challenge as a united force on Friday. With one of the strongest squad in the upcoming world cup, this is purely a matter of proving themselves on the biggest stage than crying over the past and collecting sad memories.

With Fernando Hierro, former Spanish Midfielder, taking over as head coach during the World Cup, Spain would be looking at him as the man who as a former champion himself who will have the ability to lead and motivate the team during a tough period.

Fernando Hierro, the ex-defender will lead Spain into the World Cup

Spain has a surplus of capable forwards and midfielders, with Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique leading the defense, David De Gea in goal, Isco, Asensio, and Iniesta in the midfield and Diego Costa, Aspas and Rodrigo as forwards. The team looks balanced. With one of the strongest squads out there and having a favorable draw, Julen Lopetegui’s exit wouldn’t be troubling the squad heavily.

There have been incidents in the past when teams have got struck by greater tragedies but it doesn’t matter how many times teams have fallen because if with every single failure, their determination to rise back up increases, and when they do rise they won’t let themselves down.