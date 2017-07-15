How Arsene Wenger is convincing Alexis Sanchez to stay at Arsenal

Wenger is desperate to keep Sanchez in the club.

by Shambhu Ajith News 15 Jul 2017, 12:43 IST

Arsene Wenger is desperate for his best players to stay

If there is one desk you shouldn’t be putting files on this summer, it’s Arsenal’s. With the amount of drama, ambiguity, and uncertainty regarding the future of their players, the Emirates has been a mare’s nest. As per reports from The Express, Arsene Wenger has come to the fore to announce that he has been in touch with Alexis Sanchez who’s been heavily linked with a move away from the club. The veteran manager has added on record that he has been texting the Chilean superstar and things are looking positive.

Alexis Sanchez has been tipped for a move away from the Emirates for quite a while now. Manchester City have been patiently waiting in a bid to reunite the former Barcelona and Udinese man with his former coach Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Sanchez had earlier rebuffed a £300,000-a-week contract that was offered to him. There were rumours indicating that the winger asked to be paid £400,000 per week.

The Chilean has just 12 months left on his contract and if he doesn’t sign a new one he could leave the Gunners for free at the end of this season. Sanchez is currently on holiday after playing in the Confederations Cup and is not part of the Arsenal squad that is touring the USA.

The fans and the press have been eagerly waiting for any news of a resolution in the Sanchez situation. That’s probably the reason why Arsene Wenger has come out to offer some sort of respite for the Emirates faithful.

Wenger said, “There is not a lot to resolve at the moment with the player,” before adding that he has texted the winger and that it was very positive. He also went on to quash the speculation that Sanchez is not part of the squad because he wants out. Wenger said, “Players like Alexis Sanchez played the whole season, finished the season really tired and went off to play in the Confederations Cup. You can’t tell them they are not having a holiday and must come back and continue, it’s impossible.”

“Usually you need three weeks but they will have a programme and can be involved after one week to ten days, and play a part in games. It also depends on the shape they come back in.”

Sanchez, who scored 24 goals and picked up 10 assists in the Premier League in 38 appearances last season, is a pivotal part of Arsenal’s line-up. He also has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Champions League appearances. The fans are desperate for him to stay and their sentiment is patently unsurprising.

Alexis Sanchez’s influence at Arsenal is undeniably more than just substantial. His partnership with Mezut Ozil has had Arsenal showing a lot of brilliance on the football field. With the addition of Lacazette in the final third, the Gunners now have a clinical finisher who can make the most out of these midfield maestros and Arsenal ought to play every card they possess to make sure Alexis extends his stay.