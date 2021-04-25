How will Barcelona lineup against Villarreal | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona can climb to second in the La Liga table with a win against Villarreal tonight but it won't come easy.

Barcelona will ideally want to win all their matches from here on until the final day of La Liga if they are to become champions once again. They currently sit third in the table, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, but have a game in hand.

Barcelona will have their work cut out for them against Villarreal, who are seventh in the table with 49 points. They can move up to fifth with a win tonight. The Catalans have a few injury concerns to negotiate as well. But there is no doubt that Ronald Koeman and co. will try to put their best foot forward.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Barcelona are expected to lineup against Villarreal tonight.

How will Barcelona lineup against Villarreal?

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

No big surprises here. Barcelona will go with their reliable no. 1 in goal. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has kept 10 cleansheets in 25 appearances in La Liga this season and continues to be an assured presence between the sticks for the Catalans.

He very recently kept a clean sheet in the Copa Del Rey final and Koeman will be expecting more of the same from his goalkeeper as Barcelona head into their most important set of fixtures of the 2020-21 season.

Defenders

Oscar Mingueza in action

Ronald Koeman has chosen to go with a three-at-the-back system in recent times and it has worked out pretty well for them. In the game against Getafe, the Barcelona manager seemed quite displeased with Oscar Mingueza galloping forward when the score was 3-2 and immediately took him off and gave him the cold shoulder as he walked past him.

Koeman was furious with Oscar Mingueza and shouted “We play with three!" from the sidelines after Mingueza joined Barça's attack while being Barça's 3rd centre-back, leaving Getafe players behind him.



(@LaSenyera) pic.twitter.com/qCET7PA6KZ — infosfcb (@infosfcb) April 23, 2021

But Koeman has since played down talks of a rift between himself and the player and has said that the young defender has been having a 'great season'. As such, Koeman is expected to go with Oscar Mingueza at the back once again.

He will be partnered with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. Gerard Pique's return from injury has been a major boost for the Cules. Lenglet had a pretty ordinary first half of the season but he has turned it around in the second half of the season and has become a solid presence at the back.

