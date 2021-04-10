Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in what is expected to be one of the most thrilling El Clasicos in recent times.

As Barcelona travel to lock horns with their bitter rivals Real Madrid tonight, the stakes are higher than they have been in recent years. Barcelona are sitting second in the La Liga table with 65 points, just one shy of Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid are third with 63 points.

As such, this Clasico will have a telling impact on the La Liga title race and both teams are expected to come swinging out of the gates tonight. Both teams have injury concerns and look well-matched on paper and this could prove to be Ronald Koeman's toughest test yet in La Liga so far.

Barcelona are unbeaten in the league since the turn of the year and Lionel Messi's sublime form has propelled them back into contention for the crown. Ronald Koeman and co. are now eyeing a domestic double.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Barcelona's probable starting XI for El Clasico tonight.

How will Barcelona Lineup vs Real Madrid | El Clasico (2020-21)

Goalkeeper

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Barcelona's Mr. Dependable between the sticks, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, will start in goal. The German international has kept 10 cleansheets in 23 appearances for the Catalans in the league this term. He has not let in more than a goal in nine games since their 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

He has also kept five cleansheets in that time and his assured presence at the back has been vital to Barcelona's title-charge.

Barcelona defenders

FC Barcelona v Sevilla: Copa del Rey Semi Final Second Leg

Ronald Koeman has chosen to go with a three-man defense in recent times. Frenkie De Jong started in defense against Real Valladolid but Ronald Araujo is expected to return to the fray and enable the Dutchman to play his preferred role in midfield.

Ronald Araújo: "Yes, we rushed the process a little after my last ankle injury. I was also excited to be back. I saw the consequences. However, now I'm ready and ready for the next match with no problems at all." pic.twitter.com/rNegL1FMiB — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 6, 2021

Gerard Pique has been named in the squad and could start. If that's the case, Gerard Pique will be partnered with either Clement Lenglet or Ronald Araujo at centre-back.

Gerard Pique has been named in Barcelona's squad for the Clasico tomorrow 🙌



He hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the Copa del Rey win over Sevilla on March 3 🤕 pic.twitter.com/YttY4MrEsC — Goal (@goal) April 9, 2021

The Catalans are expected to field Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba on either flank. The full-backs will need to be on top of their game tonight when they come up against the in-form Vinicius Jr. and Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid's frontline has been in great form in recent weeks and the Barcelona defenders will have their work cut out for them tonight.

