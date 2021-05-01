How will Manchester United lineup against Liverpool | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United and Liverpool share one of the fiercest rivalries in the footballing world and both teams will lock horns on Sunday in what promises to be an absolute cracker of a match.

Say what you will about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Manchester United manager will lead his troops into battle against Liverpool as the more superior side this Sunday. It is not a feeling the Old Trafford faithful have been familiar with for a while but it is definitely one that they would like to get accustomed to again.

Manchester United sit second in the Premier League table, with confirming their spot in the Champions League next year remaining a mere formality. Liverpool, on the other hand, have huffed and puffed and are four points behind Chelsea, who sit fourth in the table with 58 points.

Liverpool are winless in their last three matches and are in desperate need of all three points as they visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United produced a sensational second-half performance against AS Roma in midweek with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw heavily involved in the pillaging. They saw off the Italian side with relative ease, dispatching them 6-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie.

Despite their midweek endeavors, Manchester United are expected to put their best foot forward against arch-rivals Liverpool. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Manchester United will line up against Liverpool tomorrow.

David de Gea played guardian of the sticks in midweek against AS Roma. But he hasn't kept for Manchester United in the Premier League since their game against Chelsea in February. Dean Henderson has been Manchester United's preferred choice in recent times and looks destined to stay that way for the future.

Dean Henderson has definitely been an improvement on De Gea this season. David de Gea's lack of command over his box has caused many a panicky situation inside the Manchester United penalty area. But Henderson has been more proactive about coming out to collect crosses and also about sweeping behind the defence.

Dean Henderson's distribution has also been far better than David de Gea's. He often kickstarts quick counters with his accurate throws and it will come in handy against Liverpool's high-press.

There ought to be no surprises in defence. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been solid at the back of late and though they will want to start keeping more cleansheets, they are Solskjaer's best bet as the centre-back duo. Eric Bailly is fit and ready to go but he is unlikely to be given a start here.

71 - Harry Maguire hasn't missed a single minute of @ManUtd's last 71 Premier League matches, equalling Gary Pallister's club record in the competition among outfield players (Nov 1993-May 1995). Everpresent. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has shown great improvement on the ball and is much more of a threat going forward these days. He will start at right-back and Liverpool will be wary of the fact that they might find little joy attacking down his side as Wan-Bissaka has proved time and again that he is one of the best one-on-one defenders in the league.

Luke Shaw has been one of the best players in the side this season. The improvement has been immense and from left-back, Shaw is an absolute creative force. He is the one that makes the team tick, and his driving runs and little give-and-gos with the likes of Rashford, Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are a treat to watch.

