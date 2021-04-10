How will Real Madrid Lineup vs Barcelona | El Clasico (2020-21)

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in a high-stakes El Clasico tonight and despite their injury issues, they could field a very strong starting XI.

As things stand, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are in with a shot at the La Liga title. It did not seem plausible until the turn of the year but Atletico Madrid's dip in form has coincided with their rivals hitting a green patch.

Real Madrid have been on a roll in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last 12 games, winning 10 of them. Their frontline has been in great form with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio firing on all cylinders of late.

Zinedine Zidane's side have been grappling with a lot of injury issues of late but they still do have the personnel to do a job on Barcelona and complete a league double over their bitter rivals.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the probable Real Madrid lineup for El Clasico tonight.

How Real Madrid could lineup against Barcelona

Goalkeeper

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Thibaut Courtois has so far been excellent for Real Madrid this season. He has kept 12 cleansheets in 29 appearances in the league this term and has not let in more than a goal in 12 consecutive matches.

Courtois is undoubtedly going to guard the sticks for Real Madrid against Barcelona and his assured presence will give an injury-riddled backline a lot of confidence.

Courtois: "We’re very pleased with our performance. Liverpool are a great side but we defended very well. They were lucky with their goal but we reacted well and got the third. Let’s hope we can close out the tie there next week. We know it’ll be tough but we can do it." #UCL pic.twitter.com/EEre5NEdZw — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) April 6, 2021

Real Madrid defenders

Eder Militao (left), Diogo Jota (centre) and Nacho (right)

Sergio Ramos has been ruled out with an injury while Raphael Varane has been sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19. Dani Carvajal is a doubt for the game and this means that Real Madrid will have to go with a relatively less experienced backline.

Dani Carvajal completed some individual work out on the grass, whilst Sergio Ramos continued with his recovery programme. pic.twitter.com/9OfjaXip9S — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) April 8, 2021

Lucas Vazquez, who has done a decent job at right-back this season, is expected to start. The Spaniard has been consistent over the past several games and was particularly good in Real Madrid's second leg match against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Eder Militao will be partnered with Nacho at centre-back. The duo did a solid job for Los Blancos in midweek against Liverpool.

Ferland Mendy has been Real Madrid's first-choice left-back and will have his work cut out for him against the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Simply put, Real Madrid only have one of their first-choice defenders cleared to play at the moment but their secondary options are not that bad.

