How will Real Madrid lineup vs Liverpool | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid will be looking to seal a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals as they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Real Madrid have one foot in the Champions League semi-final as they look to drive home their two-goal advantage from the first leg. Liverpool were played out of the park by Los Blancos last week as the Merseysiders' season threatens to go from bad to worse.

Real Madrid have several injury concerns and though they have been in terrific form over the last two months, Zinedine Zidane simply cannot afford to have any more of his players ruled out through injury as they are already running short on options all across the pitch.

Winning against Liverpool at Anfield is no easy task but the good thing for Real Madrid is that they don't need to. But they cannot afford to lose big either. As such, they will field their strongest available XI tonight and let's take a look at what that might look like.

How will Real Madrid lineup vs Liverpool

Goalkeeper

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Real Madrid will undoubtedly go with their dependable no. 1 Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian international has done a commendable job for Zinedine Zidane's men since the start of the season.

He didn't have much to deal with in the first leg against Liverpool but with mostly second-choice defenders in front of him, Courtois could be tested more tonight.

Real Madrid defenders

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid's backline is in shambles. Except for Ferland Mendy, Zinedine Zidane is without all of his other first-choice defenders. Sergio Ramos is yet to recover from a knee injury and the captain will be sorely missed yet again.

His partner Raphael Varane tested positive for coronavirus and will be unavailable tonight as well. Dani Carvajal has been ruled out once again and his deputy Lucas Vazquez sprained his ACL in El Clasico after colliding with Sergio Busquets.

As such, Zinedine Zidane is expected to start Alvaro Odriozola at right-back. Eder Militao will continue to partner Nacho at centre-back. Ferland Mendy will take his usual spot at left-back. They will have their work cut out for them against a talented Liverpool frontline.

They will need to be on high-alerts as Liverpool will be relentless in attack throughout and they won't be afforded a moment's peace.

