Carabao Cup 2018-19: How will Unai Emery approach the game against Tottenham tonight?

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
181   //    19 Dec 2018, 14:42 IST

Arsenal FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

It is the opposition - Tottenham Hotspur - that adds significant importance to Arsenal's game tonight.

The Carabao Cup, known to many as the EFL Cup, is not a trophy which is counted in the list of "major" trophies. But that does not mean Unai Emery won't try to get to the later stages of the tournament.

The EFL Cup must be considered as a priority and if Emery bags the trophy this season, it will be a great achievement considering this is his very first year with the Gunners.

Today's opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, make the game a must-win situation for Emery. He cannot deploy a young squad, despite the fact that he has two important league games coming his way. A defeat to Tottenham will put incite plenty of criticism for Emery and Co, so he cannot afford any lapses today.

A derby game has to be taken seriously, irrespective of the competition. The fact that Arsenal have to play Burnley in two days' time will play a huge part in Emery's squad and lineup selection.

Tottenham were lucky to grab three points against Burnley at Wembley just last week, as a 91st-minute winner by Christian Eriksen bagged them the win. Clearly, Burnley are no pushovers, and Arsenal would have to be at their best if they hope to defeat them.

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham have an extra rest day after today, as they play Everton on Sunday, and that is a bit of an advantage for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

With injuries surrounding the Gunners, Emery does not have many players for selection; Mustafi, Bellerin, Kolasinac and Lichtsteiner are all doubtful due to injury. Lichtsteiner and Kolasinac are being assessed for the game, but squad rotation will be a serious problem for Emery.

Southampton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Southampton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Gunners are likely to start their key man Aubameyang as a sole striker, with Mkhitaryan and Iwobi serving him down the flanks. Ozil must start as a number 10, and Guendouzi and Xhaka will likely start in the centre of the pitch as a double-pivot defensive midfield.

It will be helpful for Arsenal if Emery plans to start with a back four. The fewer defenders on the field, the better for Emery and Arsenal.

It promises to be a cracker of a game tonight at the Emirates, and Emery would look to console the fans with a big win after a horrific display last week at Southampton.

