How Wolves' new tactical style can fire them into the top 6 in the Premier League

Ever since Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) made their return to the Premier League in 2018, the tactical set-up has largely been the same. Wolves, under both former manager Nuno Espírito Santo and current head coach Bruno Lage, have set up their formation with five defenders.

What could be Wolves' new style of play?

It's no surprise that Lage would like to play with a back four. He utilized a 4-4-2 system while managing S.L. Benfica to great goalscoring success.

The 46-year-old hasn't had the players whilst at Wolves who can fit into the system he really wants to play. With the signing of Irish defender Nathan Collins and the return of loanee Morgan Gibbs-White, he can now shape the squad into his own.

In the side’s first public pre-season game, they put on a dazzling display to beat Spanish side Deportivo Alavés 4-0.

The goals came from Raúl Jiménez, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and ended with a fabulous solo goal from defender Maximillian Kilman. Wolves played a very fluid and attacking 4-3-3 system.

Ruben Neves played deep in midfield, running the show and pinging around some superb passes with ease. The two other midfeilers, Leander Dendoncker and João Moutinho played a little more forward with more freedom to attack.

The front trio of Gibbs-White, Neto and Jiménez made short, sharp passes, leaving the Alavés defenders in their tracks.

In their current pre-season training, Lage has been operating a new and creative 4-3-3 and also a 4-2-3-1 system.

How can this transformation fire Wolves into the top six?

Last time out, the club ended a decent season in tenth place. However, they were in and around the fight for the top six for a large part of the campaign.

Finishing with a respectable 51 points, just seven off Manchester United's tally in that sixth spot, Bruno Lage will be looking to push on further.

The lack of goals scored was a real issue for Lage. Jiménez was the club's top scorer with just six league goals - an area the Wanderers will be desperate to improve in.

By having one fewer defender on the pitch, it allows that extra man to be deployed into either midfield or attack.

The two teams most similar to Wolves are Leicester City & Brighton & Hove Albion. Both clubs finished above Wolves and will be trying to push on themselves.

However, Brighton have only brought in two relatively unknown attacking players in Simon Adingra and Julio Enciso, for a combined £17 million.

They have lost a vital player in Yves Bissouma, who left for Tottenham Hotspur in a reported £30 million pound move.

Bissouma made 161 recoveries, 47 clearances and won an impressive 145 duels for the Seagulls last season. Losing a player of this quality can only be positive news for the clubs challenging them.

Leicester are yet to do any business in the summer window, leaving their fans very frustrated. The Foxes are also potentially losing a quality player in Youri Tielemans, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Last season, the Belgian midfielder accumulated a very impressive 75 accurate long balls, whilst also scoring four goals and getting six assists to his name.

By switching up the team's style, there is no doubt the club can push on and challenge those around them and push towards the top.

With Neto returning after a long-term injury and a new striker on the radar, adding even more firepower could fire Wolves up the table.

