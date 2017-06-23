How Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid could line up next season

How are the European Champions going to line up next season? Let's see.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Opinion 23 Jun 2017, 14:39 IST

After a La Liga triumph and second consecutive Champions League win, Real Madrid & Zinedine Zidane are on the verge of dominating football for years to come. Last season they were unstoppable and played a brand of football nobody could live with, leading to great achievements.

For Los Blancos to sustain such success, vital tweaks to the starting XI will need to be made. As some players go out, others will come in to improve on them. Zinedine Zidane is a shrewd character that weighs up every decision, so it’s no doubt that he’ll carefully be contemplating his starting XI for next season.

Here’s how Real Madrid might look going into the 2017/18 season.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: David De Gea

De Gea kept 14 Premier League sheets last season

Despite the heroics of Keylor Navas in the Champions League final, the Costa Rican keeper has never been a fan favourite at the Bernabéu. The 30-year old is heralded with abuse any time he makes an error.

Real Madrid fans are among the harshest in world football and it’s time Navas was allowed some reprieve. His time in the firing line hasn’t been helped by the impending transfer of David De Gea.

The Madrid-raised keeper has been hailed by the Real faithful as the best keeper in the world, and they desperately want the best at their club. It’s not ‘if’ this transfer will happen, it’s when.