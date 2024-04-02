Huachipato vs Estudiantes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Huachipato welcome Estudiantes to Estadio CAP for a Copa Libertadores clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Universidad Catolica in the Chilean Primera Division over the weekend.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Defensa y Justicia in the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional. Rodrigo Bogarin's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The de La Plata outfit will turn their focus to the continent and have been drawn alongside Gremio, Huachipato and The Strongest in Group C of the Copa Libertadores.

Huachipato vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Estudiantes' last five games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Huachipato's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Estudiantes have lost their last four games on the bounce.

Four of Huachipato's last six games have been level at halftime.

Estudiantes have won just one of their last six away games (three losses).

Four of Estudiantes' last five games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Huachipato vs Estudiantes Prediction

Huachipato are currently on a three-game unbeaten run, with their draw over the weekend ending their two-game winning run. Los Acereros qualified for the Libertadores as Chilean Primera Division champions but their title defense got off to a poor start as they failed to win any of their first three league games this season.

Estudiantes qualified as Copa Argentina champions but their form heading into this game has left a lot to be desired as they have lost their last three games on the bounce. This is in sharp contrast to the form that saw them go unbeaten in the prior 16 games across competitions (11 wins). Nevertheless, Eduardo Domínguez's side still come into this game as slight favorites on paper.

Estudiantes' games in recent weeks have been tight affairs and this game could be one where chances come at a premium. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Huachipato 1-1 Estudiantes

Huachipato vs Estudiantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Halftime/Fulltime result: Draw/Draw