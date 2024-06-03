Huachipato vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Huachipato will face Gremio at Estadio CAP on Wednesday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the continental showpiece this season but will guarantee a spot in the knockout stages of the competition with maximum points this week.

They picked up a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Estudiantes in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a draw before substitute Carlo Villanueva netted a late winner to hand Francisco Troncoso's men a precious three points.

Gremio, meanwhile, sit third in the group table with six points from four games and will pip their midweek hosts to advancement with a win on Wednesday. They thrashed group leaders The Strongest 4-0 last time out in the competition, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Everon Galdino who netted his first-ever continental goal.

Huachipato vs Gremio Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Huachipato and Gremio. The hosts are undefeated in all three of their previous matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's fixture which the home side won 2-0.

Huachipato Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: W-L-D-W-D

Gremio Form Guide in Copa Libertadores: W-W-L-L

Huachipato vs Gremio Team News

Huachipato

Jimmy Martinez will remain out of the side due to injury while Cris Martinez is a doubt for the midweek clash after coming off injured against Estudiantes last time out. Gonzalo Montes, meanwhile, has served his one-game suspension and should return to the side this week.

Injured: Jimmy Martinez

Doubtful: Cris Martinez

Suspended: None

Gremio

The visitors will be unable to count on the services of Andre Martins, Lucas Milla, Jhonata Robert, Cristian Pavon and Pedro Geromel as all five men are out with injuries.

Injured: Andre Martins, Lucas Milla, Jhonata Robert, Cristian Pavon, Pedro Geromel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huachipato vs Gremio Predicted XI

Huachipato Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Parra; Felipe Loyola, Imanol Gonzalez, Benjamin Gazzolo, Antonio Castillo; Claudio Sepulveda, Santiago Silva; Maximiliano Gutierrez, Carlo Villanueva, Julian Brea; Maximiliano Rodriguez

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Agustin Marchesin; Joao Pedro, Rodrigo Ely, Walter Kannemann, Reinaldo; Pepe, Dodi; Everton Galdino, Franco Cristaldo, Yeferson Soltedo; Diego Costa

Huachipato vs Gremio Prediction

Huachipato are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their six games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Gremio have won just one of their last four games but are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Huachipato 1-2 Gremio