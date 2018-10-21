Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier League 2018-19

Mosope Ominiyi

Salah wheels away to celebrate his finish

Nine games into the new Premier League campaign, Huddersfield are still winless after a slender 1-0 home defeat by an unbeaten Liverpool in Saturday's evening kick-off.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock after 24 minutes with a tidy finish from close-range, after being teed up by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Despite being a goal behind, the hosts were keen to equalise and use that momentum to their advantage. Jonathan Hogg saw a well-struck effort cannon back off the post, before Alex Pritchard had a goal disallowed for offside.

Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie both came close after the break but Huddersfield's goalscoring efforts were ultimately unsuccessful during a game they could have easily snatched a result from. With that in mind, here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:

#5 Flop: Philip Billing

Huddersfield fans and critics alike are beginning to expect more from Billing, who has displayed his ability

For a player of Billing's current ability and potential, it was an eventful but nonetheless frustrating evening on this occasion.

He has displayed his ability against the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham already this season but for him to assert himself as a top midfielder in the league, consistency is the next thing on his list of things to develop.

He came close to equalising, firing a free-kick narrowly wide of Alisson's far post from range. However, his decision-making in dangerous situations was poor and if he had more composure, could've resulted in further goalscoring opportunities for the hosts to take advantage of.

His 91.3% pass completion rate was a game-high but there was more he could have done in an attacking sense, particularly after Salah's opener. Replaced after 70 minutes.

