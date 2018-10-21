Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19

Arvind Krishnan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 428 // 21 Oct 2018, 02:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Huddersfield suffer their sixth loss of the season in a tightly fought battle against Liverpool.

Saturday's late kickoff saw Liverpool secure a gritty 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith Stadium. This win takes Liverpool to second spot and they now trail defending champions Manchester City on goal difference.

Huddersfield started the game on a positive note as they looked to pinch the ball from Liverpool high up the pitch with their counter-pressing game. Despite enjoying a fair share of possession on the night, Huddersfield lacked the incisive pass to trouble the back four and keeper.

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for his side in the 24th minute after Shaqiri put in a wonderfully weighted ball for the Egyptian to pounce on. The Terriers had their first and only real chance after a few minutes when Jonathan Hogg's long-range effort struck the post.

The second half saw Liverpool and Huddersfield squander a couple of chances which resulted in Jurgen Klopp's troops securing their seventh win of the season. In this article, we take a look at the five talking points from the game at the John Smith stadium.

#1 Huddersfield already facing an uphill battle for survival

Huddersfield's profligacy in front of goal may be a reason for their downfall.

Nine games into the 2018/19 Premier League season, Huddersfield Town already find themselves in the relegation places due to their inability to score or defend against the other teams in the league.

Their struggles have been encapsulated by their inability to find the net in front of their supporters which has seen The Terriers lose four out of their five games at home.

The hosts were unlucky to not equalise in the first half as Jonathan Hogg's attempt from outside the box hit the post. Huddersfield caught Liverpool on the back foot on several occasions during the game and also squandered a glorious chance to get something out of the game as Steve Mounie scuffed his shot from close range in the 81st minute.

Although Huddersfield had a few half chances, they couldn't find the incisive pass to catch Liverpool unaware and eke out a point from the game.

Overall, Huddersfield need to pull up their socks and improve their overall game, especially their home form, if they are to have any chance to escape relegation.

