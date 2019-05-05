Huddersfield Town 1-1 Manchester United: 5 men who cost United the game

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United traveled to John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield in the penultimate game of the season. Before the game, United still had every thing to play for and aim to finish in the top four. Things had been so bad that even wins in the last two games might not be enough to see them through. However, Huddersfield decided that they would end United's hopes themselves.

Huddersfield had already been relegated from the Premier League. They were at bottom of the league table, with 14 points and had not won since beating Wolves in February. United on the other hand, desperately needed a result away from home, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named his team accordingly.

David de Gea continued in goal, with Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw making up the back four. The midfield three comprised of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, while up front, Solskjaer opted for a new look front three of Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford.

United started the game on fire, scoring as early as the 8th minute through McTominay. However, they failed to take control of the game and Huddersfield equalized in the 60th minute through Isaac Mbenza. United rallied late into the game, but failed to find the winner. The game ended in a draw and with that, United’s chances of finishing in the top 4 have ended.

While the entire team was poor on the pitch, Solskjaer will be extremely disappointed with the performances from these 5 men.

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Solskjaer opted for Alexis Sanchez to partner Marcus Rashford up front, as both Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku were nursing injuries. The Chilean got a rare opportunity to impress his boss ahead of the season, but came up short as usual. Sanchez has been guilty of trying too hard and against Huddersfield too, he tried to do too much at times and ended up getting nothing right.

The Chilean looked lively at the start of the game and linked up well with the midfield as well as his attacking partners at times. The back heels, the neat flicks and the swift turns were all there, as was his normal industry. However, Sanchez never really had an impact in the final third of the game.

Eventually, he was substituted early after picking up an injury.

