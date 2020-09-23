Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Both Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest are yet to claim a point in the Championship this season, suffering losses in their first two league fixtures.

The hosts had a torrid time against Brentford last weekend, going down 3-0 in one of the EFL games picked to pilot the safe return of 1,000 fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the pressure falls the way of Forest, though, whose manager Sabri Lamouchi facing mounting speculation around his future.

The visitors have lost all nine of their previous competitive fixtures, with many Championship followers believing that another defeat will be one too many for Lamouchi.

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Huddersfield have not lost to Nottingham Forest at home in their last four encounters at the John Smith’s Stadium, their last defeat to the Terriers coming in August 2014.

The two clubs met three months ago when the 2019-20 Championship season restarted post-lockdown, with hosts Forest coming away 3-1 winners.

Before that game, Huddersfield had lost just once in their last seven encounters against Saturday’s opponents.

They now have the lions share of games won historically versus Forest, claiming 22 wins and losing 18 times in the 57 matches played between the pair.

This fixture has ended in a draw on 17 different occasions.

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News

New Huddersfield signing Naby Sarr may come into the starting line-up after completing his 14-day quarantine period following his move to British shores.

Defenders Harry Toffolo and Christian Schindler are doubts for the game after picking up knocks last time out while Terence Kongolo is set to miss out again with reports this week linking him with a move to Premier League side Fulham.

Alex Pritchard, who has reportedly piqued the interests of Brentford and Norwich City, will most likely start in midfield once again.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Harry Toffolo, Christian Schindler

Suspended: None

Joao Carvalho has been training away from the Nottingham Forest first team amid uncertainty about his future at the club, and has not featured in either of the side’s two Championship games this season.

Meanwhile, Joe Worrall, who has been linked with a Premier League move, is likely to start the game, although the same cannot be said for Tiago Silva who is expected to leave City Ground.

The club announced the signing of Harry Arter from Bournemouth and Scott McKenna from Aberdeen earlier in the week. They both may make the match day squad but will be unlikely to start so soon after their arrival.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joao Carvalho

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Jaden Brown, Alex Pritchard, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Josh Koroma, Adama Diakhaby, Isaac Mbenza

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Carl Jenkinson, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Yuri Ribeiro, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Joe Lolley, Luke Freeman, Sammi Ameobi, Lewis Grabban

Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Both teams will be aiming for their first points of the EFL Championship season after a slow start.

Nottingham Forest have quality but the pressure on Lamouchi, which has been added to by the circulating reports of more players set to leave Nottinghamshire, could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and thus see them succumb to another defeat.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Nottingham Forest