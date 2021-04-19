Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Huddersfield Town and Barnsley will trade tackles at the John Smith's Stadium in a matchday 43 EFL Championship game on Wednesday.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest. Aaron Rowe and Harlee Dean helped the Terriers to victory.

Barnsley suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Coventry City. Goals from Dominic Hyam and Matt Godden helped the hosts pick up the win.

That defeat put a spanner in the works in Barnsley's quest for promotion. The Tykes currently occupy the final playoff spot in sixth place, while Huddersfield Town are eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

This will be the 76th meeting between the sides. Huddersfield have a marginally better record with 32 wins and 15 draws to their name.

Barnsley were victorious in 28 previous games, including their latest meeting on Boxing Day last year. A brace from Michal Helik helped the South Yorkshire side secure a 2-1 comeback victory.

Huddersfield Town's victory over Nottingham Forest was their first win in six Championship games. Barnsley have picked up 11 wins in their last 15 league matches.

Huddersfield Town form guide: W-L-D-L-D

Barnsley form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Team News

Huddersfield Town

The visitors have a host of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Nottingham, with no fewer than seven players currently sidelined.

Alex Vallejo (head), Harry Toffolo (back), Carel Eiting (knee) and captain Christopher Schindler (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Daniel Grant (thigh), Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring) and Oumar Niasse (groin) are also ruled out.

Josh Koroma has returned to training from his hamstring injury and could feature.

There are no suspension concerns for the Terriers.

Injuries: Alex Vallejo, Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting, Harry Toffolo, Daniel Grant, Demeaco Duhaney, Oumar Niasse

Suspension: None

Barnsley

Three players have been sidelined for Barnsley through injury. Herbie Kane (knee), Liam Kitching (groin) and long-term absentee Ben Williams (ACL) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension worries for coach Valerien Ismael.

Injuries: Herbie Kane, Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield (GK); Naby Sarr, Richard Keogh, Rarmani-Edmonds Green; Pipa, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Aaron Rowe; Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (gk); Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Toby Sibblock; Callum Styles, Alex Mowatt, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser; Daryl Dike

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley have promotion thoughts on their minds and a slip-up in a relatively straightforward game could prove costly.

The hosts tend to be more compact against bigger sides but they also have the propensity to hurt Barnsley's expansive line. We are predicting a victory for the visitors, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Barnsley