Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship resumes this weekend and will see Huddersfield Town host Barnsley at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday night.

Huddersfield Town are enjoying a good run of form at the moment. They beat struggling Middlesbrough 2-0 earlier this week via goals from Naby Sarr and Jordan Rhodes in either half, with the latter scoring his first-ever away goal for the Terriers.

The home side sit third in the league table with 73 points from 43 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run to confirm a playoff spot as soon as possible.

Barnsley have been perhaps the biggest disappointment in the English Championship this season as they are currently battling relegation after making it to the playoffs last season. They were beaten 2-0 by fellow relegation battlers Peterborough United last time out.

The Tykes sit rock-bottom in the Championship standings with just 30 points from 42 games. Any result short of a victory on Friday will confirm relegation for the visitors.

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 78 meetings between Huddersfield Town and Barnsley. The hosts have won 33 of those games, while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the fourth round of the FA Cup back in February. Huddersfield Town won the game 1-0.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Barnsley Form Guide: L-D-L-D-L

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Team News

Huddersfield Town

Sorba Thomas came off injured against Middlesbrough last time out and is set to join the Terriers' lengthy injury list which includes Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, Matty Pearson, Levi Covill and Danny Ward.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, Matty Pearson, Levi Covill, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Michal Helik and Aapo Halme both remain out with injuries and will not play against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Injured: Michal Helik, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (5-4-1): Lee Nicholls; Pipa, Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Danel Sinani; Jordan Rhodes

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Walton; Remy Vita, Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain; Romal Palmer, Claudio Gomes; Callum Styles, Amine Bassi, Domingos Quina; Carlton Morris

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley Prediction

Huddersfield Town are on a four-game unbeaten run and have kept three clean sheets in that period. They have lost just one home game in almost five months and will be relishing their chances ahead of Friday's clash.

Barnsley are winless in their last five games and have won just one of their last nine. They have the worst away record in the league at the moment with just one win on the road and could lose this weekend.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-0 Barnsley

