Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024

In one of their biggest games of the Championship season, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City square off in a potential relegation decider at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (April 27).

Both sides are separated by just one point in the bottom-three, but victory will see them move into safety heading into next week’s season’s finale. Huddersfield's hopes of beating the drop suffered a blow on Saturday when they were thrashed 4-0 by Swansea City at home.

Andre Breitenreiter’s men are winless in three matches - losing twice - and have managed just one victory in 10 matches since March. Huddersfield's underwhelming campaign has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end, where they have conceded the division’s joint second-highest number of goals (74).

Meanwhile, fellow bottom-dwellers Birmingham City were left spitting feathers last time out, as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by rock-bottom Rotherham United.

This followed an impressive 3-0 victory over Coventry City at St Andrew's on April 13, which snapped their two-match losing streak. Birmingham are 22nd in the Championship, just one point behind 21st-placed Sheffield Wednesday outside the relegation zone and two points above Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 120 meetings, Huddersfield lead 44-41.

Huddersfield have won one of their last 10 home games against the Blues, losing twice, since January 2013.

Birmingham are without a win in nine road games, losing seven, since a 2-1 victory at Stoke City in January.

Huddersfield have won one of their last six home games, losing four, since February.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Prediction

Huddersfield head into the weekend knowing defeat will see them relegated, so expect them to go all out in search of maximum points. Breitenreiter’s men should do just enough to secure the win and take their fate to the final game of the season.

Prediction: Huddersfield 2-1 Birmingham

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Huddersfield to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 encounters.)