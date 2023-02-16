Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Huddersfield Town will host Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (February 18) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a near-abysmal campaign, finding themselves in the drop zone. Huddersfield lost 3-0 to Stoke City in their last game and have now appointed Neil Warnock as manager till the end of the season. The 74-year-old stepped out of retirement, tasked with securing safety for the Terriers. Huddersfield are 23rd in the league table with 28 points from 31 games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but continue to push for a top-half finish. They began February in solid fashion, winning their first two games, but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City in their last game, conceding a quickfire double in the last ten minutes.

The visitors are 18th in the standings with 38 points from 31 games.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 118 meetings between Huddersfield and Birmingham. The hosts have won 43 of those games, while the visitors have won 40.

The hosts have won just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Six of the Blues' 13 league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Terriers are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across competitions.

Huddersfield have scored 28 goals in the Championship this season. Only Cardiff (24) have scored fewer.

Birmingham are without a clean sheet in their last five away games across competitions.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Prediction

Huddersfield are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last eight games across competitions. They have won just one of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Birmingham's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three away games and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of the visitors' last four games.)

