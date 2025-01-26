Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2025

Huddersfield Town will host Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 League One campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain hopeful of securing a spot in the promotion playoffs as they sit fourth in the table with 48 points from 26 matches.

They suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Bolton Wanderers in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.

Birmingham City have performed well in the English third tier this season and remain favorites for automatic promotion to the Championship. They played out a 1-1 draw against third-place Wrexham last week, falling behind after just nine minutes before Scotland international Lyndon Dykes leveled the scores minutes later with his first league strike for the Blues.

Trending

The visitors are two points clear at the top of the pile with two games in hand and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with a win this week.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs are closely matched in their last 111 matchups, with both sides winning 38 games apiece and their other 35 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous five.

The Terriers are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.

Birmingham have scored 43 goals in the League One this season. Only Wycombe Wanderers (52) have managed more.

Huddersfield have the joint-third-best defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Prediction

The Terriers' latest result ended a brilliant 16-game unbeaten streak in league action and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last five home matches and could struggle in this encounter.

Birmingham are undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites. They have been solid on the road this season and should edge this one.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last eight league matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback