Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

A crucial bottom-half fixture will be played at the John Smith's Stadium this midweek as Huddersfield Town host fellow strugglers Birmingham City. The home team are 19th on the Championship table with 36 points from 33 matches. Visitors Birmingham City will be aware of the fact that they can topple their opponents with a victory, as they are currently on 34 points.

Neither team has had an ideal season thus far by any means, but if either of them can secure all three points on Tuesday evening, they'll feel capable of going on a decent run of form between now and the end of the season. Given how closely matched the two teams are, it should be a tightly-fought encounter.

Also Read: Top 3 performers of the 2020-21 Premier League season so far

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City head-to-head

Lukas Jutkiewicz scored a 90th minute winner the last time these two teams met

Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City have clashed 114 times previously, with their first meeting coming over 110 years ago. Huddersfield Town have won on 42 occasions, while Birmingham City find themselves marginally trailing with 39 victories, the latest of which was courtesy of a dramatic 90th-minute winner in October 2020.

Huddersfield Town form: L-L-W-L-L

Birmingham City form: W-L-W-L-L

Advertisement

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City team news

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship

Huddersfield Town

📝 #htafc were beaten 3-0 by Preston North End in the Sky Bet Championship.https://t.co/LqfGuo5ac4 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 27, 2021

New signing Yaya Sanogo made his debut for the club in their 3-0 defeat to Preston North End last time out and could push for a start against Birmingham. Jaden Brown will also be available for selection, having served his one-match ban.

Injuries: Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Christopher Schindler

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Advertisement

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship

Birmingham City

A fitting win to mark the 10 year anniversary of our Carling Cup triumph. 💙🏆



Enjoy your night, Bluenoses! pic.twitter.com/ymCbuTrTjF — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 27, 2021

Aitor Karanka is unlikely to make wholesale changes to a team that showed great character in overturning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win against QPR in their last outing. However, Alan Halilovic could be handed a start after his heroics off the bench earlier this week, while Southampton loanee Yan Valery could also be given a chance.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City predicted XI

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (3-4-3): Ryan Schofield; Naby Sarr; Richard Keogh; Álex Vallejo; Pipa; Lewis O'Brien; Aaron Rowe; Juninho Bacuna; Duane Holmes; Yaya Sanogo; Isaac Mbenza

Birmingham City predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Neil Etheridge; Yan Valery; Harlee Dean; Jake Clarke-Salter; Kristian Pedersen; Ivan Šunjić; Iván Sánchez; Gary Gardner; Alen Halilovic; Jonathan Leko; Scott Hogan

Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City prediction

Advertisement

Former Arsenal man Yaya Sanogo will be hoping to mark his home debut with a goal

Both teams would be desperate for a win to kickstart a run of form that'll see them finish the season on a high. Huddersfield Town have looked very flat in their last two games and they seem incapable of doing anything right at the moment.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, have looked much better of late and should be able to grab a goal or two against the second-worst defense in the division. That being said, one would expect the home team to have enough quality to at least grab a point from this fixture.

Final Verdict: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City

Also Read: Lionel Messi could extend Barcelona stay in the summer - Reports