Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2023

Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers go head-to-head in round 41 of the EFL Championships on Monday (April 10). The Rovers have returned empty-handed from their last three trips to the John Smith's Stadium, and will look to end this poor record.

Huddersfield moved out of the relegation zone on Friday (April 7) with a thrilling 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road. Neil Warnock’s side have now won three straight games, scoring eight goals and conceding four since a 1-1 draw with Norwich City on March 15. With 42 points from 40 games, Huddersfield are 20th in the Championship, level on points with 19th-placed Cardiff City and one point above the danger zone.

Meanwhile, Blackburn continue to lose pace in their race for the playoffs following a 2-0 loss against Norwich City at Ewood Park on Friday. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have now lost their last three outings across competitions, including a 3-2 defeat against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 19.

With 61 points from 39 games, Blackburn are sixth in the league, just one point above seventh-placed Norwich outside the playoffs places.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 35 wins from their last 96 meetings, Blackburn boast a superior record in the fixture.

Huddersfield have picked up 26 wins in that period, while 35 games have ended all square.

The hosts are unbeaten in six home games against Blackburn, claiming three wins and as many draws since a 4-2 loss in March 2014.

Tomasson’s men have lost their last three away games across competitions since a 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup in February.

The Terriers are unbeaten in four outings, picking up ten points from a possible 12 since a 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on March 11.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

With their race for a playoff spot in the balance, Blackburn know they must avoid any more slip-ups. However, they face a rejuvenated Huddersfield side who have hit their stride at the business end of the season. Both sides could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six clashes.)

