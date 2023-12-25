Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers return to action when they go head to head in one of the EFL Championship Boxing Day fixtures on Tuesday. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men have failed to win their last seven visits to the John Smith's Stadium and will head into this one looking to bring this poor run to an end.

Huddersfield Town failed to pull clear of the relegation zone as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Norwich City on Saturday. Darren Moore’s men have now gone five consecutive games without a win, losing twice and picking up three draws since a 2-1 victory over Sunderland on November 29.

With 22 points from 23 matches, Huddersfield Town are currently 21st in the EFL Championship table, just two points above the bottom three.

On the other hand, Blackburn Rovers suffered yet another defeat last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by Watford at the Ewood Park. Tomasson’s side have now lost four of their last five matches, with a 2-1 win over Bristol City on December 12 being the exception.

With 31 points from 23 games, Blackburn are currently 14th in the league standings but could move level with eighth-placed Norwich with all three points on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Blackburn Rovers hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 35 of the last 97 meetings between the sides.

Huddersfield Town have picked up 26 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 36 occasions.

The Terriers are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Blackburn, claiming three wins and four draws since a 4-2 loss in March 2014.

Blackburn currently boast the second-best attacking record amongst the sides in the bottom half of the table, having scored 35 goals in their 23 matches so far.

Huddersfield have failed to win their last five home games, picking up three draws and losing twice since a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers on October 21.

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The last eight meetings between Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers have produced a combined 25 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the John Smith's Stadium. The Terriers have a solid home record against Tomasson’s men and we are backing them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 clashes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven meetings)

