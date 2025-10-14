Huddersfield Town vs Bolton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025

Huddersfield Town will welcome Bolton Wanderers to John Smith's Stadium in the Football League One on Thursday. The Terriers have six wins from 11 games and have a two-point lead over ninth-placed Bolton.

The hosts met Stockport County at home in their previous league outing before the international break and suffered a 2-1 loss. They conceded a goal apiece in either half, and Bojan Radulović scored a consolation goal in stoppage time. Their league meeting against Luton Town last week was rescheduled, as Luton had multiple players on international duty.

The visitors met Burton Albion last week and suffered a 3-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second time in three games and will look to improve upon that record.

Huddersfield Town vs Bolton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 106 times in all competitions. Bolton have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 48 wins. Huddersfield have 38 wins and 20 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season. They also met in the Football League Trophy in December, and the visitors recorded a 3-1 win.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Huddersfield have suffered just one loss at home in League One this season. They have kept four clean sheets in six home games.

The Wanderers have endured a winless run in six away games in League One this season, failing to score in three.

The visitors have recorded the most draws in the league this season (5). Huddersfield, meanwhile, have played out the joint-fewest draws (1).

Huddersfield Town vs Bolton Wanderers Prediction

The Terriers have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last six games in all competitions, with that win registered away from home. They are winless in their last three home games, failing to score in two.

The Wanderers have lost two of their last three games, with both defeats registered away from home. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last four away games in this fixture.

The last 11 games between the two teams have seen conclusive results and, considering Bolton's winless run on their travels, we back Huddersfield to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town vs Bolton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Huddersfield Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

