Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Huddersfield Town will welcome Bournemouth to the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday for a matchday 38 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a goalless draw with Rotherham United at the same venue.

Bournemouth ran amok in a 4-1 thrashing of Coventry City on Saturday. Arnaut Danjuma scored in the first minute, only to see his goal canceled out by Matthew James just two minutes later.

Danjuma completed a first-half brace that was added to second-half goals by David Brooks and Dominic Solanke to complete the rout.

That victory saw the Cherries usurp Reading into the final playoff spot in sixth, while Huddersfield Town are eight points above the dropzone in 19th place.

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 54 occasions in the past and there is precious little to choose from between their head-to-head records.

Huddersfield have the marginal advantage with 19 wins, while Bournemouth were victorious on 17 previous occasions. The two sides have had a share of the spoils 18 times in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on 12 December 2020 when Bournemouth ran riot in a 5-0 thrashing. Dominic Solanke's first-half brace set the Cherries on their way to the rout.

Huddersfield Town have been in dire form of late and have won just one of their last nine league games. Bournemouth are on a four-game winning run that has boosted their promotion hopes massively.

Huddersfield Town form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Bournemouth form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts have five players sidelined through injury. Alex Vallejo (head), Harry Toffolo (back), Carel Eiting (knee), Josh Koroma (hamstring) and captain Christopher Schindler (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for the Terriers

Injuries: Alex Vallejo, Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting, Harry Toffolo

Suspension: None

Bournemouth

The visitors have midfielder Lewis Cook ruled out with a long-term ACL injury, while Junior Stanislas has been sidelined with an illness.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Injury: Lewis Cook

Illness: Junior Stanislas

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield (GK); Naby Sarr, Richard Keogh, Rarmani Edmonds-Green; Pipa, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Duane Holmes; Yaya Sanogo, Fraizer Campbell

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic (GK); Lloyd Kelly, Steve Kelly, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Smith; Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma; Arnaut Danjuma, Philip Billing, David Brooks; Dominic Solanke

Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth Prediction

Huddersfield Town tend to be conservative in their approach but they usually struggle against expansive sides. Bournemouth have been in rampant form of late, with goals scored at will in recent games. That trend is expected to continue.

We are predicting a fairly comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Bournemouth