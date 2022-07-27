Huddersfield Town vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Huddersfield Town are set to play Burnley at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday in the EFL Championship.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers in a friendly game. A goal from attacker Danny Ward for Huddersfield Town was cancelled out by a goal from by midfielder Kieran Sadlier for Bolton Wanderers.

Burnley, on the other hand, beat Shrewsbury Town 3-1 in a friendly fixture recently. Goals from midfielder Samuel Bastien, young midfielder Ne-Jai Tucker and centre-back Bobby Thomas sealed the deal for Vincent Kompany's Burnley. Midfielder Jordan Shipley scored the consolation goal for Shrewsbury Town.

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Huddersfield Town have won four games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, with Huddersfield Town beating Burnley 2-1. Second-half goals from forward Josh Koroma and centre-back Matty Pearson sealed the deal for Huddersfield Town. Striker Jay Rodriguez scored the goal for Burnley.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Burnley form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town could be without former Luton Town centre-back Matty Pearson, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Danny Schofield is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matty Pearson

Suspended: None

Burnley

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could be without Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson and experienced midfielder Ashley Westwood.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ashley Westwood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Tom Lees, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Josh Ruffels, Jonathan Hogg, Tino Anjorin, Duane Holmes, Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward, Josh Koroma

Burnley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arijanet Muric, Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CJ Egan-Riley, Ian Maatsen, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien, Scott Twine, Ashley Barnes, Dwight McNeil

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Prediction

Huddersfield Town finished 3rd last season, an impressive feat given their limited resources. However, manager Carlos Corberan has since left the club, while Nottingham Forest have signed two of their more important players in Harry Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien.

Burnley, on the other hand, have began a new era under the management of Vincent Kompany. Defensive stars like Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins and Nick Pope have all left the club to join Premier League sides.

Burnley to win.

Preidiction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley

