Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2023 

Huddersfield Town will host Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of avoiding a relegation tussle at the end of the campaign. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers with Kian Harratt and Jack Rudoni getting on the scoresheet in the opening 15 minutes of the game before their opponents scored a consolation strike.

Huddersfield sit 18th in the Championship standings with 14 points from 12 games. They are six points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap even further this week.

Cardiff City have struggled for results in the league this month after a strong run of form in September. They were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 83 meetings between Huddersfield and Cardiff. The home side have won 32 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Huddersfield have scored 13 goals in the Championship this season. Only four teams have scored fewer, three of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Four of Cardiff's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

Huddersfield's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are undefeated in their last four home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Cardiff have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. They have lost four of their last five away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Cardiff City

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Huddersfield to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)