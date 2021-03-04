Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town host Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium in an EFL Championship clash on Friday night.
The Terriers need a win to improve their fortunes as they risk being drawn into a relegation dogfight. They are five points clear of the bottom three, but have hit a trough in terms of their form off late.
They have not won any of their last three matches in the Championship, and have only mustered four points from their last five games.
Huddersfield drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in their last match. Fraizer Campbell opened the scoring for the Terriers in the second half, but that lead lasted only four minutes, as Marc Roberts equalized for Birmingham.
Cardiff, on the other hand, were dominant in midweek as they beat Derby County 4-0. Leandro Bacuna scored twice, with Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks adding to further goals.
The Bluebirds are currently eighth in the Championship, but are certainly in the race to finish in one of the playoff spots. They have only two points fewer than Bournemouth, who are currently sixth.
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head
Huddersfield have won 29 and lost 27 of the 78 games that they have played against Cardiff so far.
Kieffer Moore scored twice in the reverse fixture, as Cardiff beat Huddersfield 3-0.
Huddersfield Town form guide: D-L-L-W-L
Cardiff City form guide: W-D-W-W-W
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Team News
Huddersfield Town
Harry Toffolo and Christopher Schindler are still ruled out with injury concerns. Carel Eiting is also unlikely to play a part in this game.
Injuries: Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Christopher Schindler
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: None
Cardiff City
Joe Bennett suffered a knee injury in the game against Derby County. Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sol Bamba and Lee Tomlin are also unavailable for this game.
Injured: Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sol Bamba, Lee Tomlin, Joe Bennett
Suspended: None
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Predicted XIs
Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield; Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Richard Stearmann, Naby Sarr, Pipa; Juninho Bacuna, Alex Vallejo, Lewis O'Brien; Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell, Isaac Mbenza
Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Joel Bagan; Sheyi Ojo, Leandro Bacuna; Kieffer Moore
Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Prediction
Huddersfield Town have not played well recently and now face a Cardiff side in good form.
We expect a comfortable win for Cardiff City.
Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Cardiff City