Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town host Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium in an EFL Championship clash on Friday night.

The Terriers need a win to improve their fortunes as they risk being drawn into a relegation dogfight. They are five points clear of the bottom three, but have hit a trough in terms of their form off late.

They have not won any of their last three matches in the Championship, and have only mustered four points from their last five games.

Huddersfield drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in their last match. Fraizer Campbell opened the scoring for the Terriers in the second half, but that lead lasted only four minutes, as Marc Roberts equalized for Birmingham.

Cardiff, on the other hand, were dominant in midweek as they beat Derby County 4-0. Leandro Bacuna scored twice, with Kieffer Moore and Will Vaulks adding to further goals.

The Bluebirds are currently eighth in the Championship, but are certainly in the race to finish in one of the playoff spots. They have only two points fewer than Bournemouth, who are currently sixth.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Huddersfield have won 29 and lost 27 of the 78 games that they have played against Cardiff so far.

Kieffer Moore scored twice in the reverse fixture, as Cardiff beat Huddersfield 3-0.

Huddersfield Town form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Cardiff City form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Team News

Huddersfield Town

Harry Toffolo and Christopher Schindler are still ruled out with injury concerns. Carel Eiting is also unlikely to play a part in this game.

Injuries: Harry Toffolo, Carel Eiting, Christopher Schindler

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Cardiff City

Joe Bennett suffered a knee injury in the game against Derby County. Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sol Bamba and Lee Tomlin are also unavailable for this game.

Scans today have shown that @JoeBennett27 sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during City's match with @dcfcofficial on Tuesday night. He will now be referred to a specialist.



We're all with you, Joe! 💙#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/rUxWqwqPlE — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 3, 2021

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sol Bamba, Lee Tomlin, Joe Bennett

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Predicted XIs

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield; Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Richard Stearmann, Naby Sarr, Pipa; Juninho Bacuna, Alex Vallejo, Lewis O'Brien; Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell, Isaac Mbenza

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Joel Bagan; Sheyi Ojo, Leandro Bacuna; Kieffer Moore

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

Huddersfield Town have not played well recently and now face a Cardiff side in good form.

We expect a comfortable win for Cardiff City.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Cardiff City