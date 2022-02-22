Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City will look to extend their 16-game unbeaten streak over Huddersfield Town when the sides square off at the John Smith's Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts, meanwhile, are currently fifth in the EFL Championship standings with 53 points from 33 games and could rise to third place with all three points.

Huddersfield Town returned to winning ways in the EFL Championship last Saturday as they claimed a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Carlos Corberan’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last 15 games in all competitions, stretching back to November’s 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough.

With 53 points from 33 games, Huddersfield Town are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with QPR.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City were denied a second consecutive win last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

With 36 points from 32 games, the Bluebirds are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table.

However, Cardiff City will feel confident of coming away with the desired result on Wednesday as they face an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in each of the last 16 meetings between the sides.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from their previous 80 encounters. The Bluebirds have picked up one fewer win, while 23 games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Team News

Huddersfield Town

Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, and Faustino Anjorin have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Alex Vallejo, Levi Colwill, Rolando Aarons, Faustino Anjorin, Ryan Schofield, Pipa

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will be without Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Rubin Colwill and Isaac Vassell, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, Rubin Colwill

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Jon Russell, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien; Josh Koroma, Sorba Thomas, Daniel Ward

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies; Cody Drameh, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Thomas Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Will Vaulks; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

While Cardiff City have been dominant in the recent history of this fixture, Huddersfield Town head into Wednesday’s game as the more in-form side, having enjoyed a fine season so far.

We predict the hosts will come away with all three points and end their winless run against the Bluebirds.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Cardiff City

