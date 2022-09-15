Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Huddersfield Town host Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to pick up just their second win of the season.

With four points from eight games, the Terriers are languishing second from the bottom in the league standings, with only Coventry City accruing fewer points than them (2).

Their only victory of the season thus far was against Stoke City in a late 3-1 win on matchday three, collecting just one more point since then.

Cardiff, meanwhile, ended their run of five winless games with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough, who nearly pulled off an epic comeback.

The Bluebirds raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening half but Boro fought back midway through the second period to cut their lead to just one goal.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

There have been 81 previous clashes between the sides and the spoils are closely shared - Huddersfield have beaten Cardiff 30 times while losing to the Welsh side on 28 occasions.

Last season, the side playing at home won on both occasions - Cardiff beat Huddersfield 2-1 in the Welsh capital before the Terriers exacted revenge months later at home with an identical victory.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Team News

Huddersfield Town

Matty Pearson is out with a foot injury while Tyreece Simpson is nursing a knee problem.

Injured: Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds won't have Joe Ralls for the Huddersfield trip after he picked up an injury in their last clash.

Kion Etete is out with an ankle problem while Jamilu Collins is nursing an ACL issue.

Romaine Sawyers could come in for Ralls while Sheyi Ojo is also pushing for a start.

Injured: Joe Ralls, Kion Etete, Jamilu Collins

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Tom Lees, Michal Helik, Luke Mbete; Kaine Kessler-Hayden, Jack Rudoni, David Kasumu, Josh Ruffels; Tino Anjorin, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas.

Cardiff City (3-5-2): Ryan Allsop; Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Jack Simpson; Mahlon Romeo, Andy Rinomhota, Ryan Wintle, Andy Sawyers, Callum O'Dowda; Mark Harris, Callum Robinson.

Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City Prediction

Huddersfield are down in the dumps right now with a great deal of pressure on them. Cardiff will be confident after their midweek win but we suspect the Terriers will fight back to eke out a draw.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Cardiff City

