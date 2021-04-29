Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Huddersfield Town will trade tackles with Coventry City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash off the back of a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Blackburn Rovers. Adam Armstrong starred with a hat-trick to help the Riversiders pick up victory on home turf.

Coventry City suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Preston North End. Alan Browne scored a penalty midway through the second half to secure three points for the visitors.

The Sky Blues have guaranteed their safety in 19th spot, with 12 points separating them from the drop zone. Huddersfield Town are directly below them in 20th but need at least a win from their final two games to guarantee their survival.

⭐ Schindy is the cover star for our final digital programme of the season!



© He discusses his injury hit year, #htafc's run-in, and the experience he can share with the lads.



Download yours on Saturday ⤵https://t.co/jt8wJQ7k8Z — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) April 29, 2021

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

This will be only the 17th meeting between the sides and Huddersfield Town have the slightly better record.

The Terriers have eight wins and three draws to their name, while Coventry City were victorious in five previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on 16 December 2020 in a largely forgettable goalless draw.

Huddersfield Town have been in poor form which has seen them pick up just one win from their last eight league games. Coventry's defeat to Preston halted a run of three consecutive victories.

Advertisement

Huddersfield Town form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Coventry City form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts have plenty of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Blackburn, with five players currently sidelined.

Alex Vallejo (head), Daniel Grant (thigh), Fraizier Campbell (shoulder), Oumar Niasse (groin) and Christopher Schindler (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, Demeaco Duhaney has recovered from his hamstring injury and could be in line for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for the Terriers.

Injuries: Alex Vallejo, Christopher Schindler, Daniel Grant, Frazier Campbell, Oumar Niasse

Suspension: None

Coventry City

Five players have also been sidelined for Coventry City through injury. Liam Kelly (muscle), Leo Ostigard (muscle), Josh Pask (head), Ben Sheaf (hip) and Jodi Jones are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Robins.

Injuries: Ben Sheaf, Jodi Jones, Josh Pask, Liam Kelly, Leo Ostigard

Suspension: None

🗣 | “It was best performance of the season and arguably the best one of the last couple of seasons to be honest." #PUSB



➡ https://t.co/J0NzWSjOgB pic.twitter.com/DMUzADzK22 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 29, 2021

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Advertisement

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield (GK); Naby Sarr, Richard Keogh, Rarmani-Edmonds Green; Pipa, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Aaron Rowe; Duane Holmes, Yaya Sanogo

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Michael Rose; Sam McCallum, Gustavo Hamer, Matthew James, Julien D Costa; Callum O'Hare; Maxime Biamou, Viktor Gyoekeres

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry City have been more consistent in recent weeks but Huddersfield Town are in more need of the points.

Home advantage could factor in for Carlos Corberan's side but we are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Coventry City