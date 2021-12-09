Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

In search of their first EFL Championship win in four games, Huddersfield Town play host to Coventry City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game on a four-game winless run and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Huddersfield Town snapped their two-game losing streak last Saturday after they played out a 1-1 draw away to Barnsley.

Prior to that, Carlos Corberan’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of QPR on November 24 before losing 2-1 against Middlesbrough three days later.

Huddersfield Town have now picked up one win from their last six games and this poor run of results has seen them drop to 11th in the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Coventry City saw their run of three straight draws come to an end as they lost 2-1 against West Bromwich Albion last time out.

Similarly, Mark Robins’ men have managed just one win from their last six games, losing twice and claiming three draws in that time.

With 33 points from 21 games, Coventry City are currently seventh on the log, one point behind Stoke City in the final playoff spot.

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides. Coventry City have picked up five wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Coventry City Form Guide: L-D-D-D-W

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Jordan Rhodes, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo and Pipa, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jordan Rhodes, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Pipa

Suspended: None

Coventry City

The visitors remain without the services of Jake Clarke-Salter and Martyn Waghorn, who have both been sidelined through injuries. Gustavo Hamer is a doubt after his injury in the last game.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Martyn Waghorn

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Gustavo Hamer

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Naby Sarr; Harry Toffolo, Scott High, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Huddersfield Town vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry City will be seeking to arrest their slump in form as they head into the game without a win in each of their last four games. However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict the spoils will be shared on Saturday.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Coventry City

Edited by Shardul Sant