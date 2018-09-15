Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, Preview

Jake J
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
80   //    15 Sep 2018, 02:50 IST

Crystal Palace v Southampton FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Southampton FC - Premier League

Crystal Palace will be heading to the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. Palace were without talisman Wilfried Zaha for their pre-international break loss against Southampton which saw the Eagles remain on 3 points from 4 games. Huddersfield are searching for their first win of the season and will hope to re-capture the magic of their 3-0 win against the Eagles at the start of the 2017 season.

Both Zaha and James Tomkins returned to training this week and could be included this weekend. Palace will be desperate for their main man to return as they have yet to win a Premier League game without Zaha since November 2016. Huddersfield are without captain Jonathan Hogg as he serves the last of a 3 game suspension. Huddersfield's Juninho Bacuna and Collin Quaner are being assessed following minor knocks.

Palace will also be without misfiring striker Christian Benteke. The Belgian striker suffered a knee injury whilst training with his national side last week. The newest Palace summer signings Max Meyer and Kouyate are now reaching full fitness and are likely to make their first Premier League starts for the club sooner rather than later.

With Benteke out of the equation, the question marks remain over Palace strikers Alexander Sorloth and Jordan Ayew. Both players are starved for Premier League game time and are relatively unproven as the type of target man that Eagles manager Roy Hodgson likes to employ. Many Palace fans will be hoping for a return of the Zaha/Townsend striker combination that changed their fortunes so drastically last season. Without Benteke the club started working without a 'pure' striker and this created space on the field with defenders unsure how to deal with the tricky wingers.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Wilfried Zaha

Both teams aren't exactly thriving in the goalscoring department this season, this could be a cagey affair and a no score draw is extremely likely.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Crystal Palace Huddersfield Town Football Andros Townsend Wilfried Zaha
Jake J
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town -...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea: Match preview, expected...
RELATED STORY
How David Wagner keep Huddersfield Town in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 4 Key Takeaways
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who played brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
Player ratings from Manchester City's 6-1 demolition of...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
4 things we learned from Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us