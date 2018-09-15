Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace, Preview

Crystal Palace will be heading to the John Smith's Stadium this Saturday to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. Palace were without talisman Wilfried Zaha for their pre-international break loss against Southampton which saw the Eagles remain on 3 points from 4 games. Huddersfield are searching for their first win of the season and will hope to re-capture the magic of their 3-0 win against the Eagles at the start of the 2017 season.

Both Zaha and James Tomkins returned to training this week and could be included this weekend. Palace will be desperate for their main man to return as they have yet to win a Premier League game without Zaha since November 2016. Huddersfield are without captain Jonathan Hogg as he serves the last of a 3 game suspension. Huddersfield's Juninho Bacuna and Collin Quaner are being assessed following minor knocks.

Palace will also be without misfiring striker Christian Benteke. The Belgian striker suffered a knee injury whilst training with his national side last week. The newest Palace summer signings Max Meyer and Kouyate are now reaching full fitness and are likely to make their first Premier League starts for the club sooner rather than later.

With Benteke out of the equation, the question marks remain over Palace strikers Alexander Sorloth and Jordan Ayew. Both players are starved for Premier League game time and are relatively unproven as the type of target man that Eagles manager Roy Hodgson likes to employ. Many Palace fans will be hoping for a return of the Zaha/Townsend striker combination that changed their fortunes so drastically last season. Without Benteke the club started working without a 'pure' striker and this created space on the field with defenders unsure how to deal with the tricky wingers.

Both teams aren't exactly thriving in the goalscoring department this season, this could be a cagey affair and a no score draw is extremely likely.